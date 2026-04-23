New BSA Scrambler 650 Launch Price Rs 3.24 Lakh – 45 PS, 3 Colours

BSA has expanded its India lineup with the launch of Scrambler 650, a new motorcycle that brings classic British styling together with modern scrambler capabilities. Positioned as a premium offering, Scrambler 650 is priced from Rs 3,24,950 (introductory, ex-showroom) and targets riders looking for a versatile machine suited for both city use and light off-road exploration.

Classic Scrambler Design With Modern Touches

BSA Scrambler 650 draws strong inspiration from iconic models such as Gold Star Catalina, A10 Spitfire and A65 Firebird. It features a sculpted fuel tank with chrome accents, signature ‘65’ oval side panels, flat ribbed bench seat and an exposed subframe, giving it an authentic retro scrambler stance.

The motorcycle rides on wire-spoke wheels with semi-knobby tyres, reinforcing its dual-purpose intent. Design elements such as a high-mounted exhaust, upright riding posture and minimal bodywork contribute to its rugged appeal. Buyers can choose from three colour options – Raven Black, Victor Yellow and Thunder Grey.

650cc Engine – Strong Low-End Torque

At the heart of BSA Scrambler 650 is a 652cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is currently the only engine of its kind in this segment in India. It produces 45 PS of power at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of torque at just 4,000 rpm, focusing on strong low- and mid-range performance. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, tuned to deliver a relaxed yet torquey riding experience, suitable for both urban commutes and highway cruising.

BSA Scrambler 650 is built on a sturdy chassis with long-travel suspension setup. It gets 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc with Brembo twin-piston caliper and a 255 mm rear disc with single-piston caliper, supported by ABS.

The bike has a kerb weight of 208 kg, seat height of 820 mm and ground clearance of 187 mm, making it accessible while still offering adequate off-road capability. It also features a 12-litre fuel tank.

Features & Accessories

In terms of features, Scrambler 650 keeps things simple yet functional, with a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting and essential rider-focused ergonomics. BSA is also offering a range of accessories including engine guard, saddle stay, top rack, headlight grille and bar-end mirrors, allowing riders to customise the bike as per their usage.

With the launch of Scrambler 650, BSA is targeting riders who prefer a blend of heritage styling and modern usability. The motorcycle is aimed at enthusiasts who want a distinctive product that can handle everyday riding while also being capable enough for occasional off-road adventures. The new Scrambler 650 joins the growing scrambler segment in India, where brands are increasingly focusing on lifestyle-oriented motorcycles with rugged design and versatile capabilities.