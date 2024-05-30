New BYD 1.5L Petrol (Plug-in Hybrid) Delivers 35 Kmpl Mileage – 100k Yuan (Rs 11.5 Lakh)

BYD has launched an all new sedan with a 1.5 liter petrol engine and electric motors delivering 35 kmpl mileage – 2,100 kms range full tank

At an event in Xian, BYD has launched the BYD Qin L DM-i and Seal 06 DM-i. Both sedans are based on the same platform. BYD Qin L DM-i is available in five trims, with prices in the range of 99,800 yuan (~ Rs 11.50 lakh) to 139,800 yuan (~ Rs 16.10 lakh). Pricing is same for Seal 06 DM-I, although trim names are different.

BYD Qin L DM-i – Exteriors features

While Qin L belongs to BYD’s Dynasty range, Seal 06 is part of BYD’s Ocean series. Qin L has some signature features such as the dragon face aesthetics. Front fascia is distinguishable with its large grille and the accompanying chrome bar. Sleek headlamps with DRLs and a sculpted bonnet design further enhance the overall look and feel.

At the sides, Qin L gets traditional door handles and large, sporty alloy wheels. The wheels are shod with low profile tyres that complement the sedan’s gorgeous profile. Another attraction is the coupe design of the sedan.

At the rear, Qin L has interconnected tail lamps. These derive inspiration from the Chinese knots, a traditional folk art where a single piece of cord is weaved into beautiful shapes. Chinese knots can denote various things such as friendliness, prosperity, good wishes, happiness, etc.

Dimensionally, Qin L DM-i is 4,830 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,790 mm. The dimensions are exactly the same for Seal 06 DM-i. Both cars share the same suspension setup. It comprises MacPherson suspension at the front, whereas rear wheels are supported by a new E-type four-link independent suspension.

BYD Qin L DM-i – Interiors

Inside, BYD Qin L DM-i has a theme inspired by Chinese landscape paintings. Chinese knot elements have also been incorporated. There’s focus on reducing clutter and enhancing the sense of roominess. Interiors of Qin L are less busy in comparison to Seal 06. Equipment list includes an 8.8-inch LCD instrument display and a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Qin L DM-i has automatic air conditioning, mobile phone NFC key, ETC, 6-airbags, tire pressure monitoring system and minimum 6-speakers. Higher-spec variants get DiPilot L2 driving assistance system, a panoramic sunroof, dashcam, electrically adjustable front passenger seat, heated and ventilated seats, 18-inch wheels and an 8-speaker sound system.

BYD Qin L DM-i – Performance, range

Both Qin L and Seal 06 utilize BYD’s latest 5th-gen DM technology. The advanced PHEV system achieves better integration of the ICE engine and electric motor. It helps improve overall efficiency. An AI based energy consumption management system is used to enhance fuel efficiency. Qin L has fuel consumption of 2.9 l/100 km (35 kmpl) in NEDC mode and 10.7 kWh/100 km in CLTC mode.

The PHEV powertrain comprises a 1.5-litre engine that delivers 100 PS and 126 Nm. Lower-spec variants combine the ICE engine with a 10.08 kWh battery pack, supplying power to a 163 PS electric motor. Torque output is 210 Nm. All-electric range of lower variants is 80 km (CLTC).

Higher variants are equipped with a 15.874 kWh battery that enables an all-electric range of 120 km (CLTC). Qin L higher variants have a more powerful 217 PS EHS160 motor, with 260 Nm torque. Total range of BYD Qin L DM-i is up to 2,100 km (CLTC). These specs are the same for BYD Seal 06 DM-i.