New BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

Based on BYD’s advanced E platform that’s engineered to challenge the likes of Tesla, Atto 3 is expected to have better drive dynamics than rivals

After launching e6 electric MPV in India, Chinese automaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) is looking to aggressively target the electric SUV segment. BYD’s first offering in this space will be Atto 3, which is scheduled for launch on October 11. The Warren Buffett-backed EV maker will initially target big cities and has already opened showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai.

BYD Atto 3 will be initially imported into India as SKD (semi-knocked down) units. The SUV will be assembled at the company’s facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Based on demand, BYD can think about producing Atto 3 locally at a later date. As it will be taking the SKD route that attracts taxes, Atto 3 will have premium pricing of around Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. Deliveries are expected to commence early next year.

New BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Spied

Ahead of launch next month, the new BYD SUV has been spied undisguised near Chennai. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Ponsam Charles for sharing these exclusive images with Rushlane Spylane.

Atto 3 electric SUV will primarily rival the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. It may be pricier than rivals, but packs a punch in terms of segment-first features. For example, Atto 3 has ADAS features such as blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and departure warning, front and rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert and rear cross traffic brake.

Other highlights include a large 12.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with adjustable rotation, which is again a segment-first feature. Atto 3 electric SUV has panoramic sunroof, USB type-C charging, wireless charging, 5-inch digital instrument panel and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A range of connected car features are offered via BYD DiLink Intelligent Connection System.

In comparison to its rivals in India, Atto 3 is expected to be roomier on the inside. It’s around 4.5 meter long, as compared to 4,323 mm of MG ZS EV and 4,180 mm of Kona Electric. Just for perspective, recently unveiled Mahindra XUV400 is 4.2 meter in length. Atto 3 has a sporty exterior body profile, which should help enhance its prospects in India.

As available in international markets, BYD Atto 3 has a range of 480 km when powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack. Another variant with 49.92kWh battery pack is also offered, which has a range of 320 km. When an 80 kWh DC charger is used, Atto 3 can achieve a full charge in just 45 minutes. The electric motor used onboard the SUV delivers 204 PS and 310 Nm. It can reach 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

BYD Mumbai showroom launched

After Okhla showroom in Delhi, BYD has opened its first showroom in Mumbai. It is apparent that the country’s financial capital will be a key market for BYD’s pure electric vehicles. It’s also because there’s greater acceptance for EVs in Mumbai region.

BYD’s outlets will be managed by Landmark Cars, which also operates outlets of other brands such as Jeep, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz. BYD Mumbai outlet is spread across an area of 2000 sq. ft., equipped with display floor, customer lounge and charging stations.