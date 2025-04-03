New BYD e7 Sedan Teased Ahead Of Launch – 136 PS, 520 KM Range

Images posted by BYD suggest that the new e7 sedan could be a cheaper version of the Seal sedan with a trimmed-down equipment list

BYD’s focus on introducing new models at regular intervals has helped the carmaker to dominate the global EV market. One of the upcoming models is the e7 mid-size sedan. BYD has released some images of the e7, showcasing its exterior design language. Looking at this vehicle, we wish it was a part of BYD’s Indian lineup as well. Let’s take a look.

New BYD e7 Sedan – Key features

While packing a visually similar Ocean design language as Seal sedan, the new BYD e7 has certain features that are usually seen with cars focused on affordability. For example, BYD e7 has traditional door handles instead of the flush door handles available with Seal sedan. Availability of the optional steel wheels also indicate a low-cost approach. In comparison, the BYD Seal sedan is offered with sporty 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

There are various other optional features available with the BYD e7 sedan. For example, users can choose the variant without a sunroof or the one with a single-pane sunroof. Some other features are also optional such as rear camera and IRVM. These options further support the possibility that the e7 sedan could be a low-cost alternative to the Seal sedan.

BYD e7 dimensions

BYD’s regulatory filing for the e7 sedan with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has revealed some of the specifications. Dimensionally, the e7 sedan is 4,780 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,515 mm tall. The sedan has a wheelbase of 2,820 mm. Quite comparable to the dimensions of the Seal sedan that is 4,800 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, 1,460 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,920 mm.

While BYD e7’s front fascia is quite similar to that of Seal sedan, the former seems to be missing out on the sporty lighting elements. Changes can also be seen across the bumper section and side body panelling. These toned-down features further indicate the possibility of e7 being positioned as an affordable sedan.

Performance, range, battery

BYD e7 sedan will be available in two variants. One with a 48-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack and the other with a 57.6 kWh unit. Range, as per CLTC standards, will be 450 km and 520 km, respectively.

As per information listed on MIIT, the variant with the smaller battery pack variant will weigh 1499 kg. In comparison, the larger battery pack variant will weigh 1566 kg. Both variants will be powered by a single front-mounted electric motor that generates 100 kW or 136 PS. This should be adequate to achieve a top speed of 150 km/h.

These modest specifications of e7, relative to Seal sedan, also point to an affordable electric car. Reports indicate that the BYD e7 could be primarily targeted at taxi operators or used as a ride-hailing car. The strategy could be similar to the e2 hatchback and its sedan version, the e3. Both of these have been discontinued in China. Will it launch in India to complement the eMAX 7 electric MPV? Only time will tell.