New BYD Electric SUV India Launch Next Year – Creta EV, Maruti EV Rival?

If everything works out as planned, BYD could introduce its Creta EV-rivalling compact electric SUV in India by second half of 2025

BYD currently offers the Atto 3 and Seal sedan in India. As electrification gathers pace in the country, there will be more opportunities for EV manufacturers like BYD. In the mainstream car market, the compact SUV segment will see multiple new electric offerings in the near future.

BYD compact electric SUV for India – What to expect?

As of now, BYD is in the process of choosing the most appropriate model for the Rs 20 lakh EV segment. A few models have been shortlisted, one of which will be finalized in the coming months.

If BYD’s market analysis progresses as planned, the compact electric SUV for India could be showcased in January 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Show. It will be a good platform to get valuable feedback from enthusiasts and prospective buyers.

Similar to other OEMs that are evaluating various possibilities for the electric segment, BYD is looking for an SUV in the price range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. A decision will be taken based on a study being conducted internally. BYD is looking at the Rs 15 lakh-25 lakh market, which is huge in terms of volumes. The company has started working towards that goal, although a strong business case will be needed to execute it successfully.

Could it be BYD Atto 2?

While there is no official confirmation, one of the possibilities could be Atto 2 electric SUV, also known as Yuan Up in China. Measuring 4,310 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,675 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,620 mm, BYD Atto 2 qualifies to be slotted in the compact SUV segment in India. BYD Atto 2 was introduced in China earlier this year in March. It was launched at 96,800 yuan, which is approximately Rs 11.45 lakh.

While being affordable, the eSUV does not compromise on its styling or features. Some of the key highlights include sleek LED headlamps and DRLs, prominent bumper and a closed-off grille with chrome accents. Side profile has large alloy wheels with low-drag aerodynamic design, thick body cladding and body-coloured door handles. At the rear, the eSUV offers a shark fin antenna, rear washer and wiper and edgy tail lamps in interconnected format.

BYD Atto 2 has premium equipment such as a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, head-up-display, ambient lighting and wireless charging pad. There’s a panoramic sunroof and an 8-speaker premium sound system. A comprehensive range of safety features are available including ADAS.

BYD Atto 2 is equipped with a 45.1 kWh battery pack that allows a CLTC range of 401 km. Real-world range could be around 320 km. 0 to 100 km/h can be achieved in around 8 seconds. Upon launch, BYD compact electric SUV will directly rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV and upcoming Creta EV and Maruti eVX. Competition will also come from Mahindra’s upcoming born-electric SUVs.