New Can-Am Electric Motorcycles Make Global Debut

Both electric motorcycles are futuristic and are expected to hit the roads in the year 2023 or 2024

Most of us might not be apt with the Canadian brand Can-Am producing off-road-ready products. It comes under another Canadian manufacturing giant BRP Inc (Bombardier Recreational Products). Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP makes a slew of products like snowmobiles, ATVs, motorcycles, personal watercraft, surfboards, and a lot more.

Can-Am less known for electric 2-wheelers and is known more for its products like Ski-Doo, Can-Am ATV & Can-Am Spyder, Sea-Doo SportBoats, Lynx, Evinrude Outboard Motors, Johnson Outboards, and also the Austrian engineering firm Rotax. But recently, BRP is setting its foot in EVs and has revealed two electric motorcycles under Can-Am. Let’s take a look.

New Can-Am Electric Motorcycles

Both these electric motorcycles from Can-Am look like they came straight out of a CyberPunk world. They’re that futuristic. They both get sharp and edgy designs that are set to draw attention from a mile away. Exactly opposite to what upcoming Royal Enfield’s electric bikes will look like.

Both these motorcycles are supposed to appeal to a new generation of riders as well as EV enthusiasts alike. Both get a large electric battery whose specs are not yet revealed. Also, catching the attention immediately, is the yellow trims. Both of them get clean body work with negligible cuts and creases. Body work also gets sandblasted aluminium finish to it that radiates industrial vibes. Both Origin and Pulse get a single seat layout. Production models might have different seats.

Also catching attention is the square-ish LED headlights with smart LED DRLs to complement the industrial vibe given by the bodywork. They also get a large screen neatly housed in a console for instrumentation and smartphone integration. The screen looks large and almost feels as large as an iPad screen.

Specs & Features

Origin is the off-roader and gets a lot of ADV-specific hardware like spoked wheels, block pattern tyres, single-sided swingarm, front USD forks with covers, large bash plate, large ground clearance, tall stance, rally-bike like fairing, and more. It looks visibly larger than its sibling Pulse when standing beside it. Origin is designed according to Can-Am’s Track n’ Trail heritage.

The Pulse, however, is a street motorcycle that gets a balanced and agile stance to appeal to city dwellers looking for an ‘electric joyride’. Pulse’ USD forks are not covered and it also gets smaller alloy wheels shod with road-spec tyres. It also gets underbody protection but is not as substantial as Origin’s.

Pulse also gets a single-sided swingarm which makes the right side of both motorcycles photogenic. Can-Am is expected to launch these bikes in 2023 or 2024. Exact specifications will be released at that time. But another name that comes to the surface is Rotax. It is an Austrian engineering firm under BRP known to make IC engines. Powertrain for both Origin and Pulse is developed by Rotax and dubbed E-Power technology.

This powertrain is said to be designed for plenty of performance including highway speeds. The company also claims that this power will be friendly to enthusiasts as well as newbie riders alike. Everyone can appreciate the smooth and vibe-free ride. Can-Am will not launch this product in India and will mostly be for the North American market.