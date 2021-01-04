Top 7 New Car Launches in Jan 2021- Altroz, Fortuner, Compass, Hector Plus

With the New Year just around the corner, we draw up a list of some of the new cars and SUVs that are poised for launch in the country

It was mid 2019 that a slowdown across the auto industry was first noted. In that year, this sector experienced its worst ever annual sales fall in 2 decades, primarily due to poor consumer sentiments amid a slowdown of the economy.

Early 2020 was no better with the industry sales dipping even further. The COVID-19 pandemic struck early in the year and every automaker faced several months of lockdown of manufacturing units and slowdown in sales post lockdown. It was only from July/August 2020 that auto sales have been showing some semblance of revival.

With the pandemic numbers on the ebb, 2021 should open on a more promising note. Riding on the wake of a more favourable start to New Year 2021, automakers in the country have lined up a slew of new launches. Here is a list of 7 cars set to go on sale in the Indian market in January 2021:

1. 2021 Audi A4 Facelift – 5th Jan 2021

Slated for launch on 5th Jan 2021, the Audi A4 facelift gets a refreshed exterior design and more interior equipment as compared to the earlier A4 luxury sedan that was discontinued as the new BS6 emission norms came into effect. The new Audi A4 will be presented in two variants of Premium Plus and Technology. Design revisions will see a single frame grille, new headlamps, tweaked front and rear bumpers and revised tail lamps.

The most prominent interior update will be a larger 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system. Power to the new Audi A4 will come in via a 2.0 liter TSI engine offering 190 hp power and 320 Nm torque mated to a 7 speed DSG as standard. It is likely to be priced higher than its predecessor which carried a price tag of Rs.42 lakhs but will face the same rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz C-class, BMW 3 Series and Jaguar XE.

2. Toyota Fortuner Facelift – 6th Jan 2021

New Fortuner will get updates both in terms of design and features and these would include a new front end, a larger grille with a mesh pattern, revised LED headlamps, new LED DRLs and 18 inch alloy wheels. The design changes to the rear will only include slimmer LED tail lamps. Interior updates will see a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a revised instrument cluster.

It will also receive a 9 speaker JBL audio system and a 360 degree camera along with wireless charging, ambient lighting and adjustable driver and co-passenger seats. Engine specifications will remain unchanged with 2.7 liter petrol and 2.8 liter diesel engines. Toyota will price the Fortuner Facelift higher than the current model which ranges between Rs.28.44-34.43 lakhs.

3. Toyota Fortuner Legender – 6th Jan 2021

Toyota Fortuner Legender is a more premium offering of the updated Fortuner SUV. It is a sportier offering and will be positioned at the top of the Fortuner range in India. It gets added features giving it a more aggressive stance with a more aerodynamic design. It will sport a 9 inch infotainment system as against the 8 inch unit seen on the regular Fortuner.

It will also be set apart with features such as sharp Bi-projector LED headlamps with LED DRLs, revised fog lamp housing, smaller skid plats and will be offered with 20 inch alloy wheels as standard as compared to 18 inch alloy wheels seen on the Fortuner Facelift. It will only be offered with 4×2 diesel with manual transmission. It will rival the Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster upon its arrival in the country.

4. MG Hector Plus 7 seater – 7th Jan 2021

MG Motor India has been noting good sales for the MG Hector and Hector Plus – 6 seater. The company has now planned launch of a 7 seater version of the Hector Plus which will launch in January 2021. The new 7 seater SUV, like its 6 seater counterpart will boast of a long list of features and will gain a bench type seating in the middle row as against captain seats seen in the 6 seater version.

Hector Plus 7 seater will be presented in Super and Sharp variants, the Sharp trim will receive four wheel drive technology while the base Super trim will get standard 4×2 drive system. MG Motor will offer the same engine and transmission option on the 7 seater Hector Plus as seen on the 6 seater variant. This will include 1.5 liter petrol, 1.5 liter petrol with mild hybrid technology and a 2.0 liter turbo diesel. The engines get mated to a 6 speed manual and 7 speed DCT while the petrol engine also gets an optional 48V mild hybrid system. The price of the 7 seater Hector Plus could be similar to that of its 6 seater counterpart, currently priced from Rs.13.73-18.68 lakhs.

5. Tata Altroz Turbo – 13th Jan 2021

Also set for launch in January 2021 is the Tata Altroz Turbo variant. The Altroz is currently powered by a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine making 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder engine offered 90 hp power and 200Nm torque. The turbo variant will be powered by a 1.2 liter turbo mill making 110 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 150 Nm torque at 1,500-5,500 rpm, mated to a 5 speed manual unit along with a DCT as an option.

The only update to the Altroz apart from its turbo engine will be a new Marina Blue paint scheme which is also seen on the Nexon sub 4 meter SUV. Besides this, the Altroz Turbo gets no updates either in its exterior design or interior makeup. Spy shots have shown new ‘Turbo’ badging on its tail gate. With this turbo engine powered Altroz, Tata aims to target buyers of turbo Hyundai i20, and turbo Volkswagen Polo.

6. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine LWB – 21st Jan 2021

Another luxurious offering in January 2021 will include the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. This will be the long wheel base version that will be launched in the country on 21st January 2021. It will have a longer wheelbase than the standard 3 Series sedan by 110mm and will be 120mm longer as well.

What sets the 2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine for India apart is that it is the first right hand drive model of its kind anywhere across the globe. It will sport LED lighting with mood lighting, automatic climate control and added comfort, connectivity and safety equipment while power train options should include a 2.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine making 258 hp power and a 2.0 liter turbo diesel engine making around 190 hp power. It will be priced higher than the standard variant and could carry a price tag between Rs.45-50 lakhs.

7. 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift – 7th Jan Debut (23rd Jan 2021 Launch Expected)

Unofficial bookings have already commenced for the new Jeep Compass facelift which is expected to launch in the third week of January. It is set to come in with revised exteriors and updated interiors though it will continue with the same engine lineup as seen on its current counterpart. Exterior changes will include sleeker LED headlamps with LED DRLs, new front bumper, a honeycomb mesh grille, larger airdam, new fog lamp housing and 18 inch alloy wheels in a new design.

The cabin will also get revised with a new dashboard, digital speedo and new steering wheel along with updated touchscreen infotainment, connected car technology and instrument cluster. The Jeep Compass Facelift will continue to be powered by the same engine lineup with 1.4 liter turbo petrol and 2.0 liter turbo diesel engine. To be priced higher as compared to current Jeep Compass, the Facelift will continue its competition with the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500.

Tata Gravitas 7 Seater – 26th Jan 2021 Debut (Launch By March)

Tata Gravitas will become the flagship car from Tata, upon its launch. Debut date is set for 26th Jan 2021, while launch date is expected sometime in March 2021. The new Gravitas is larger than the Harrier and is built on the same platform. It will also share multiple parts with Harrier.

Tata Gravitas will also share its engine lineup with the Harrier. It will receive the same 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder Kryotec diesel engine which will be BS6 compliant and offering 170 PS power and 350 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual transmission and 6 speed automatic gearbox. The Gravitas will receive 5 driving modes of Neutral, Reverse, Manual, Drive and Park and it will also get Terrain Response System with 3 driving modes of Wet, Rough and Normal. It will be priced around Rs 1-2 lakhs more than the Harrier.