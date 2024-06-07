New Car Owner Shares Why He Chose Exter Over Punch, Fronx, Magnite, Kiger

Hyundai Exter has emerged as a popular choice, with a market share of around 7% in the sub-4-meter SUV segment

A highly competitive space, the sub-4-meter SUV segment has more than a dozen options for users. While having multiple options is great, it can also make it challenging to decide which car to buy. The sub-4-meter SUV segment will get even more crowded in the future, with upcoming products from Skoda and MG Motor.

New car owner explains why he chose Hyundai Exter

Krishnandu Das, owner of a brand-new Exter, has shared his experience on social media. Residing in Kolkata, the owner had purchased an Exter SX Dual-Tone Ranger Khaki & Black in September 2023. He has shared his experience with Exter, after clocking 1,780 kms on the odometer. According to the owner, the real-time mileage figures for Exter are impressive in city as well as highway.

The owner further explains why he chose Exter over other options available in the price range. Earlier, he had tried other models like Fronx, Magnite, Kiger, Nexon, Venue and Punch. While a brochure may be helpful in selecting a particular car, there’s no better alternative than a test drive to determine a car’s real capabilities. Various factors have to be considered such as interior theme and quality of materials, seating comfort and ergonomics, tech features, performance, noise and vibration levels, practicality of interior spaces, etc.

After trying various other sub-4-meter SUVs, Krishnandu decided to go with Hyundai Exter. He was particularly impressed with Exter’s overall drivability and smooth handling. These are important factors to consider, as they are relevant for both urban commutes and long-distance journeys.

Resham Singh Kahlon is another Hyundai Exter owner who has shared his review on social media. He has been a proud owner for more than 6 months. Coupled with Exter’s compact profile and agile performance, it becomes easier to navigate through heavy traffic. Smooth handling also helps when manoeuvring the SUV in tight spaces. The combination of these attributes enhances overall driving experience. It also helps achieve a sense of safety and confidence behind the wheel.

Hyundai Exter – Key USPs

Exter has a sporty profile, with features such as H-shaped lighting elements at front and rear, rugged bumper design, sharp body panelling and dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels. Inside, users can access multiple segment-first features. It includes voice enabled smart electric sunroof, rear AC vents, footwell lighting, wireless phone charger, fully automatic temperature control with digital display and semi-leatherette upholstery.

Other key features include dual 8-inch screens for the infotainment and digital cluster, Type-C fast USB charger, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa support, on-board navigation, 12 language UI support, ambient sounds of nature and OTA updates. Users can access connectivity features via Bluelink platform. Safety kit includes dual camera dashcam, tyre pressure monitoring system, 6-airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist control, vehicle stability management and rear parking sensors and camera.

Powering Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 83 PS and 113.8 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT. Exter is also available with a CNG option.