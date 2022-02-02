New Cars Dealer Discount 2021 MY – Innova, Taigun, Gurkha, Celerio

Some MY21 stocks from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, VW and Renault 2021 models are being offered at discounts

Even as a 2-4 month waiting period is a norm across the auto industry, the recent past has seen unprecedented delivery delays, some extending to as much as 84 weeks for certain models. The ongoing semiconductor shortage has led to disruption in production while high demand for newly launched models has added to extended delivery periods.

Many of the top-selling cars in India have at least 2-3 months of waiting. Models such as Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Thar extend to more than 10 months or even upto a year depending on variants. XUV700 top variant waiting is nearing the 2 year mark.

Despite these long waiting periods, production constraints and shortage of semiconductor parts, auto dealerships in India have been left with some MY21 unsold stocks. Now, in a bid to clear out these stocks, dealers are offering discounts on Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, VW and Renault 2021 models.

Dealer Discounts on MY21 Vehicles

Force Motor dealerships with pending stocks of the Gurkha are offering a Rs 51,000 discount. The off-road SUV is now priced at Rs 14.1 lakh following a recent price hike. Hyundai Motor dealerships, left with pending stocks of the Alcazar and i20 are offering discounts from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,00,000 while Maruti dealerships are presenting the MY21 Celerio hatchback at a discount of Rs 35,000.

Renault dealers, keen to clear out stocks of the Duster, Kiger and Kwid are also offering MY21 stocks at discounts which extend to Rs 1,25,000 on the Duster and from Rs 55,000-60,000 on the Kiger. Renault Kwid can be had at a discount of Rs 45,000 till stocks last.

MY21 stocks of Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser are also at a discount of Rs 50,000 while the Urban Cruiser can be had at discounts ranging from Rs 50,000-80,000 depending on variant. Volkswagen dealerships are also keen to clear out stocks of the Tiguan and Vento. The Tiguan is being offered at a discount ranging from Rs 30,000-50,000 while Vento discount extends from Rs 75,000-1,50,000.

Volkswagen India is bringing in the all new Virtus in March 2022 to replace the now ageing Vento. As on date, the Vento Comfortline variants along with the Highline Plus MT variant has been discontinued. Buyers can still buy Vento in Highline MT, Highline AT and Highline Plus AT trims starting from Rs 9.99 lakhs while the Volkswagen Vento Matte Edition, launched last year, has a starting price of Rs 14.79 lakh.

Tata Punch Discount

Tata Motor dealerships have managed to sell most of their MY21 stocks. However, there are some units of the Tata Punch still available that are also being offered at a discount. While most variants of the Punch witnessed a price hike by Rs 11,000-16,000, the Creative top spec variant saw its prices being lowered by Rs 10,000.

High demand and limited supply on account of the shortage of semiconductors has resulted in waiting periods extending to many months. The Tata Punch, Tata’s second best-seller, being offered at a more affordable price point over its competitors is what has led to a longer waiting period.

* Disclaimer – Discounts are offered by dealers, and they vary from dealer to dealer, depending on the stock. Please check with company authorized dealers in your city for exact amount of discount / benefit offered.