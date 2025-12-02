New Cars Incoming In December 2025 – Maruti, Tata, MG, Kia, Mini

After a busy November 2025, the auto industry is bracing for an action-packed December 2025 with a host of new cars incoming this month

Powered by GST reforms, automobile sales have zoomed significantly in 2025. We also witnessed several new launches this year, such as VinFast electric SUVs, Tesla Model Y, Mahindra XEV 9S, Hyundai Venue 2nd-gen model, all-new Tata Sierra, and many more. Even as the year draws to an end, December still has a few interesting car launches lined up. Let’s check out all the important launches and reveals scheduled for December 2025.

Maruti eVitara – 2nd December

Maruti’s first fully-electric car, the eVitara, is a truly global product. It will be exported to a multitude of global markets. Production has already commenced in India and the electric SUV is available for sale in select European markets such as the UK.

Globally, the eVitara is offered with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh. While FWD is standard, an AWD option (AllGrip-e) will be available with the larger battery variant. In India, the eVitara will only have FWD at the time of launch. AWD is expected to be introduced in India at a later date, likely based on market feedback.

Depending on the variant, eVitara has a range between 344 km and 428 km (WLTP). The AWD variant has the best performance, with 0 to 100 km/h achievable in 7.4 seconds. In India, the Maruti eVitara will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and upcoming Tata Sierra EV.

Tata Harrier & Safari Petrol – 9th December

At the launch of the all-new Sierra, Tata introduced a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It generates 160 PS and 255 Nm, and is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This new engine will also be introduced with the Tata Harrier and Safari. As of now, both these SUVs are offered with only a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

It is possible that output could be increased for this engine when used with Harrier and Safari. With this new engine, one can expect more accessible starting prices for the Harrier and Safari. These are currently available at a starting price of Rs 14 lakh and Rs 14.66 lakh, respectively.

New Gen Kia Seltos Debut – 10th December

2nd-gen Kia Seltos will make its global debut on 10th December 2025. Recent teasers have revealed significant exterior updates, ensuring a sportier road presence. It has been reported that new-gen Seltos will be longer and wider than its predecessor. Inside, one can expect a refreshed dashboard layout and multiple new features. Powertrain options in India will be the same as the current model. However, the diesel engine could get a new 7AT instead of the existing 6AT.

MG Hector Facelift – Mid December

Expected to be launched around the 2nd-3rd week of December 2025, the MG Hector facelift will focus on styling updates and some new features. Hector was launched in 2019 and was updated in 2023. Engine options of the 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel will be retained for the 2025 facelift.

New Mini Cooper Convertible – Mid December

This is expected to be launched by the end of this month. Bookings are already open at dealerships and online as well. The new Mini Cooper convertible is based on the 2-door Cooper S hatchback. It has the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that generates 204 hp and 300 Nm. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. New Mini Cooper convertible is expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 50 lakh. The hatchback model is priced at Rs 43.7 lakh.