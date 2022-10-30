10 New Cars, SUVs Launches Nov, Dec 2022 – Hector, Innova, Jeep, BMW

To leverage positive consumer sentiments around New Year, a number of cars and SUVs are planned for launch in November-December period

Upcoming cars and SUVs in November – December 2022 include ICE, hybrid and pure-electric models. Some are entirely new for Indian market, whereas others are facelifts and next-gen versions. At least 10 new models are expected to be launched in November – December 2022.

These new offerings will help boost sales, which will reflect in FY22-23 financial results. Most of the new launches are in premium segment. Below are some of the new cars and SUVs that will be available in November-December 2022.

Upcoming ICE and Hybrid cars November – December 2022

MG Hector facelift – Expected to be launched by end of November, MG Hector facelift will have refreshed styling. It is also expected to get some premium features such as 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and ADAS. Powertrain options will be same as earlier.

Toyota Innova Hycross – Toyota will be launching new-gen Innova in second half of November. One of the key updates is a petrol-hybrid motor. The popular MPV will also transition from a ladder frame to a monocoque chassis. It will have a FWD setup, as compared to RWD setup of current Innova Crysta. Hycross will be later joined by its Maruti sibling.

Jeep Grand Cherokee – Scheduled to debut on November 11, Jeep Grand Cherokee will be available with only a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will have 4WD and terrain modes of Auto, Mud/Sand, Snow and Sport. Grand Cherokee will be assembled in India, just like Compass, Meridian and Wrangler.

Mercedes-Benz GLB – Scheduled for launch in early December, Mercedes-Benz GLB will be imported as CBU from Mexico. Engine options could include a 1.3-litre, turbo-petrol engine generating 163 hp and mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. Or it could have the 190 hp, 2.0 diesel engine mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. After GLS, GLB SUV will be the second 7-seater SUV from Mercedes in India.

BMW X7 facelift – Facelift version of BMW X7 will debut in second week of December. Unveiled earlier this year, BMW X7 facelift packs in refreshed front fascia. It gets BMW’s new split headlamp setup. In terms of features, the SUV gets BMW’s curved infotainment system that comprises a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument console. Powertrain options include xDrive 40i and xDrive 30d, delivering 380 hp and 352 hp, respectively. Both powertrains share a 48V mild-hybrid tech, all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW XM – Unveiled in September, BMW XM will be arriving in India around mid-December. It will be the first M model to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The 4.4-litre V8, twin turbo motor generates 483 hp, whereas the integrated electric motor makes 194 hp. Combined power and torque output is 653 hp and 800 Nm. When running in electric mode, BMW XM has a range of 80 km.

Lamborghini Urus Performante – Unveiled in August, Lamborghini Urus Performante is scheduled to debut in December. It is equipped with an updated 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates 666 hp and 850 Nm.

Upcoming electric cars, SUVs November – December 2022

Pravaig electric SUV – Bengaluru-based EV startup Pravaig will be unveiling its electric SUV on November 25. Earlier in 2020, the company had showcased an electric sedan named Extinction. Some key highlights of Pravaig electric SUV include range of more than 500 km, top speed of 200+ kmph and fast charging.

BYD Atto 3 – BYD’s second EV in India is Atto 3, which was unveiled recently. Prices are expected to be announced in November. Equipped with a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, Atto 3 churns out 201 hp and 310 Nm. It has an ARAI certified range of 521 km.

Mercedes-Benz EQB – After EQC and EQS, Mercedes-Benz will be launching a seven-seater EQB electric SUV. It is expected to debut by end of 2022. Powertrain options for India are yet to be confirmed. In global markets, options include a dual-motor 300 4Matic that makes 228 hp and a dual-motor 350 4Matic that makes 292 hp. Certified range is up to 595 km for top-spec model, as per WLTP standard.