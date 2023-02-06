New CFMoto 125cc Retro Motorcycle Leaks Ahead Of Launch

Expected to be priced around $4500 (approx Rs. 3.7 lakh, ex-sh), CFMoto Papio XO-1’s price tag is not as mini as this mini motorcycle is

Even though India is short of quirky motorcycles and big bikes, we are in abundance of commuters. Especially budget commuters. Right now, we don’t have any quirky motorcycles on sale. At least from mainstream manufacturers and well-established startups.

We had Navi from Honda, which was an attempt to create a mini motorcycle. Even though it may have looked like one, it wasn’t a mini motorcycle. It was just a re-shaped Activa with the same swingarm-mounted engine. In global markets, Honda sells Grom, a proper mini motorcycle.

Now it will get a new rival in the form of CFMoto Papio and Papio XO-1. Standard Papio is a mini Street bike, while Papio XO-1 is an incredibly adorable mini Cafe Racer. The latter is something I would buy spontaneously. Would I regret it later? Let’s take a look.

New CFMoto 125cc Retro Motorcycle – Papio XO-1

Mini motorcycles were never a thing in India. In markets like the USA, these are novelties. This is something you could have a blast on in a trail. Being small and light, one can (relatively) transport these in a hatchback too. One look at CFMoto Papio XO-1, and you can’t help but be smitten. It draws inspiration from the 80s with twin circular headlights housed in a bikini fairing.

Bar-end mirrors, clip-on handlebars, a round speedo, a flowing fuel tank and a stubby subframe complete the Cafe Racer look. In some ways, it reminds me of the recently launched Ducati Desert X too. They are type approved in China in two variants and can land in North America in the future. One with ABS and other without.

CFMoto didn’t just slap some parts on standard Papio and call it a day. A lot has changed with XO-1. Handlebars are clip-on and XO-1 gets different fuel tank design, front end, turn indicators, mirrors, seats, footrest mountings, different chain guards and more. Rear is different too as the number plate and blinkers are on this new chain guard as XO-1 features an underbelly muffler.

XO-1 also gets front USD forks, twin LED circular headlights, and a fully-digital circular instrument console. The fairing is the main highlight of CFMoto Papio XO-1 over standard Papio. The frame, engine and other components are identical. Speaking of its engine, it is a 126 cc single-cylinder unit making 9.4 bhp and 8.2 Nm.

Purpose of Mini Motorcycles

CFMoto Papio XO-1 reportedly weighs 251 Pounds (113.8 kg). Because it is not a very powerful machine, it is very forgiving for novice riders. If you want to teach your child motorcycling, this would be a perfect tool. As per CFMoto in India, 300 NK, 650 NK, 650 MT and 650 GT are on sale. Weirdly, CFMoto’s 649cc parallel-twin engine is identical to that of Kawasaki’s 649cc engine. Even bore and stroke are identical.

Sticking with the Mini motorcycle segment, in their purest form, wouldn’t be feasible for India as they’re quite pricey. Standard CFMoto Papio cost $2,999 (approx Rs. 2.5 lakh, ex-sh). Given the extra coolness and hardware on Papio XO-1, a price tag of $4,500 (approx Rs. 3.7 lakh, ex-sh) is not far-fetched. India launch is not likely. Answering the original question, I wouldn’t regret buying this spontaneously owing to its sheer cool factor.