New CFMoto 450cc Motorcycle Debuts – KTM RC390, Ninja 400 Rival

CFMoto 450SR is not likely to reach Indian shores or any other international market anytime soon

CFMoto has quite an understated presence not just in India but in the global market as well. The Chinese bike maker currently retails four motorcycles in our country namely 650GT, 650MT, 650NK and 300NK. With an aim to dominate in the global market, they have now unveiled an all new 450cc motorcycle.

Last year, CFMoto unveiled the outlandish SR-C21 Concept prototype at the 2021 EICMA. The concept has now taken the form of a supersport bike named 450SR in its production guise. The bike will initially be on sale in the Chinese market only with a sticker price equivalent to Rs 3.82 lakh. At first glance, you realise that CFMoto has borrowed most of the styling of 450SR from its prototype concept predecessor.

New CFMoto 450cc 450SR – Design

That said, CFMoto has deliberately dialled down things a bit as far as overall styling is concerned. For instance, to make it more production friendly, 450SR gets a pair of larger twin LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs that have been retained from the concept. The front fascia looks sharp and aggressive enough despite toning down its appeal.

It flaunts a muscular profile featuring edgy side panels and sleek winglets. Unlike the radical-looking under-seat twin exhaust setup presented on the concept, 450SR gets a fairly simple single-sided upswept exhaust. It also misses out on a single-sided swingarm as shown in the concept and makes do with a traditional setup. Other visual highlights include split seats, a visor upfront and mirror-mounted LED turn indicators.

Hardware Setup

The Chinese brand has made use of cheaper cycle parts in order to make it more affordable. The Ohlins-sourced suspension setup shown in the pre-production concept has not been employed. Instead, CFMoto has made use of standard upside-down forks up front and a mono-shock accompanied by a dual-sided swingarm.

Braking duties are handled by a single 320mm disc at front and 220mm at rear with M4.32 callipers sourced from Brembo and ABS from Bosch. The braking hardware is complemented by a dual-channel ABS. 450SR is also packed with some nifty features like a TFT instrument console and adjustable seat height.

Powertrain Specs

Powering 450SR is a new 449cc parallel, liquid-cooled engine that dishes out 50 bhp and 39Nm of peak torque. This power mill with a 270-degree crankshaft is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The company claims a top speed of 190kmph on the new supersport bike. With a kerb weight of 168kg, 450SR gets one of the best power-to-weight ratios in its category.

Initially, 450SR will go on sale in China only and may reach other international markets only after a while. It will directly take on Kawasaki Ninja 400 and also bridge the gap between KTM RC 390 and Honda CBR500R.