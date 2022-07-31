New Chevrolet Seeker Compact SUV Debuts – Creta Rival For China

Chevrolet has revealed their newest SUV called Seeker in China – Powered by a 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine

Remember the American brand Chevrolet by General Motors? The Chevy? They had a Cruze sedan with close to 170 bhp back then and Trailblazer too. Interestingly, Trailblazer still lives in the form of Isuzu MU-X, D-Max and V-Cross. They also had ungainly-looking Enjoy MPV along with Sail hatchback and sedan.

Due to a lack of sales, Chevrolet closed its doors in India long ago along. Except for Cruze, Chevrolet products were not very inspiring to get the attention of enthusiasts. But that was for Indian market. Internationally, they continue to deliver new products. Their latest car is called Seeker and it is an all new compact SUV.

New Chevrolet Seeker Compact SUV

Seeker has a modern and in-trend split headlight design and a horizontal LED DRL. Positioning of its headlights reminds us a lot about Cadillac’s 4 and 5 series sedans and SUVs which are also owned by General Motors. From Chevy’s family, this design resembles a lot of the smaller Trailblazer (Not the large Trailblazer we got in India) and Blazer SUV.

Unique to Seeker, is an X-shaped chrome element that adds a lot of character to its front profile. The compact SUV gets two different RS variants for China and the pictures released by Chevrolet, show one of the RS trims. From the side, it gets a muscular profile and amplifying that further is black plastic cladding around wheel arches and 18” wheels on RS trim.

At the rear, it gets a steeply inclined windshield giving it a sporty look and C-shaped LED DRLs. Tailgate adorns a Chevy logo, Chevrolet branding and also an RS badge. On the inside, Seeker gets two 10.25” screens for driver’s instrumentation and infotainment with Xiaoxue OS unlocking wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and OTA updates.

Notable features include a powered driver seat, heated seats, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery with red stitching, wireless phone charging, a sound system by Tune Dynamic and a panoramic sunroof.

Specs & Launch

Chevrolet Seeker measures 4,537mm in length, 1,823mm in width, 1,564mm in height and has a 2,700mm long wheelbase. The company has not yet revealed complete engine specs. It is likely to get a 1.5L turbo-petrol motor dubbed as Ecotec delivering about 180 bhp of power. Transmission will be via CVT automatic. Chevrolet might also throw in AWD components from other SUVs.

Seeker is China exclusive SUV for now and prices will be announced in a couple of weeks. It might also be launched in the US. In China, the new Chevrolet Seeker will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, which is on sale in China as the ix25.