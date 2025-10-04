New Citroen Aircross X Launch Price Rs 8.29 Lakh – Smarter and More Premium

Updates for Aircross X include a new colour, CARA in-car companion, ventilated leatherette seats, 360° camera with satellite view and many more features

Expanding its X-Series for India, Citroen has launched the new Aircross X at an accessible starting price of Rs 8.29 lakh. Earlier, the company had launched the New Basalt X and New C3X, as part of the Citroen 2.0 “Shift Into the New” strategy. Citroen’s X-Series cars aim to enhance overall experience for users by providing access to premium and hi-tech features. Let’s get more details on Citroen’s latest offering.

Citroen Aircross X – What’s new?

Exteriors get a new Deep Forest Green colour, which adds more exclusivity to the SUV’s road presence. This new colour is also available in dual-tone format with Perla Nera Black Roof. Exterior features also include bold Aircross X badging and 17-inch diamond-cut ‘Quadratic’ alloy wheels. The SUV has ground clearance of 200 mm, which comes handy when tackling potholes and rough patches.

Citroen Aircross X utilizes an advanced suspension, which is specially designed for Indian road conditions. Users can expect smooth rides, as the unique suspension easily glides over bumps and potholes. Wide opening doors ensure easy ingress and egress.

Interior updates

Inside, one of the key updates for Citroen Aircross X is the CARA intelligent assistant. CARA is India’s first multilingual virtual assistant that is contextually aware and can take up various roles. It supports 52 Indian and global languages. CARA can be your friend, an advisor, a notetaker, flight status checker, reminder assistant and a navigator.

It can chat with you on various topics, play games and select your favourite music. CARA can manage remote functions and check important details such as lights, tyre pressure and door locks. Safety features are also inbuilt within CARA such as crash alerts, voice SOS and emergency assistance.

Exclusive features available with Citroen Aircross X include Proxi-Sense Passive Entry & Push Start for touchless convenience. There’s cruise control and speed limiter, which ensure hassle-free highway driving. Night rides will be a lot safer with auto IRVM and LED projector fog lamps. Aircross X has Tropicool ventilated seats, which is specially designed to handle the scorching Indian summers.

Safety is enhanced with a HALO 360 camera with satellite view. Other highlights include chic gold accents, diffused ambient lighting, footwell lighting, soft-touch dashboard and leatherette seats. Another key highlight is first-in-segment Flexi-Pro Seating – 5- & 7-Seater options. Aircross X has a 10.25-inch bezel-less touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital cluster and a refreshed gear lever.

Citroen Aircross X – Performance

Users can choose from two 1.2-litre petrol engine options. The PureTech 82 generates 82 PS and 115 Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Fuel efficiency is rated at 17.5 km/l. The PureTech 110 generates 110 PS of peak power. Torque output is 190 Nm with the 6-speed manual and 205 Nm with the 6-speed automatic transmission. Fuel efficiency is 18.5 km/l and 17.6 km/l, respectively.