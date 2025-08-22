New Citroen Basalt X Pre-Bookings Open – Shift Into the New 2.0 Strategy

Citroen India has officially opened pre-bookings for its upcoming Basalt X range, marking the next step in its product offensive under the ‘Citroen 2.0 – Shift Into the New’ strategy. Customers can now reserve the new model at Citroen dealerships across the country or via the brand’s online platform, with a booking amount set at Rs 11,000.

Pre-bookings open at Rs 11,000

The new Basalt X range promises a host of intelligent upgrades aimed at enhancing comfort, convenience, and in-car technology. Pre-launch images released by the company tease refreshed interiors and new feature additions that will set it apart from the outgoing version.

Speaking about the announcement, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: “The upcoming launch of the Basalt range marks an exciting chapter in our Citroen 2.0 strategy. With new intelligence feature upgrades, Basalt is crafted to deliver a more intuitive, comfortable, and confident driving experience. We’re thrilled to open pre-bookings and invite customers to experience the next evolution of Citroen in India.”

Launch to mark a new chapter in Citroën’s India journey

The move is part of Citroen India’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the competitive mid-size SUV and crossover space. The ‘Shift Into the New’ 2.0 roadmap focuses on evolving product design, customer-centric features, and an improved ownership experience. By aligning future launches with direct consumer feedback and market insights, Citroen aims to establish itself as a more accessible and aspirational mobility brand for Indian buyers.

With the Basalt X range, Citroen is expected to introduce not just styling and feature enhancements, but also updated technology to keep pace with evolving customer demands in the segment. More details on variants, specifications, and pricing will be revealed closer to the launch.

For now, early adopters can secure their booking through Citroen phygital retail network—a combination of online convenience and dealership support—continuing the brand’s focus on a seamless digital-first experience. The launch of the Basalt X range will be a key milestone for Citroen as it builds on its growing lineup and sets the tone for future products under the 2.0 strategy.