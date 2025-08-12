New Citroen C3X Launch Price Rs 7.91 L – With Enhanced Features

Citroen India has launched the new C3X range as part of its Citroen 2.0 “Shift Into the New” strategy, bringing 15 new features, enhanced comfort, and upgraded safety, while keeping prices competitive. The new C3 range now starts at an attractive introductory price of ?5.25 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most accessible compact SUV in its segment.

New Citroen C3X – Feature Highlights

2025 Citroen C3X introduces Proxi-Sense Passive Entry and Push Start — a segment-first keyless entry system that automatically unlocks and locks the vehicle without pressing a request sensor. Other additions include Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, a HALO 360 camera system with 7 viewing modes, auto-dimming IRVM, LED Vision projector headlamps, LED projector fog lamps, LED DRLs, LED interior lighting, and a rear USB Type-C fast charging port.

Inside, the C3X Shine variant gets a Metropolitan leatherette-wrapped dashboard along with a 26 cm (10.25-inch) Citroen Connect Touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Comfort is further elevated with tropicalized automatic AC capable of cooling below 14°C, segment-best cabin space, and Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspension.

Safety Package

The updated C3X is equipped with 6 airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX mounts, TPMS, perimetric alarm, engine immobilizer, and speed-sensitive door locks.

Variants & Pricing (Ex-Showroom)

– C3 X Shine Turbo AT (PureTech 110 DI-Turbo, 6-speed automatic) – Rs 9,89,800

– C3 X Shine Turbo (PureTech 110 DI-Turbo, 6-speed manual) – Rs 9,10,800

– C3 X Shine NA Dual Tone (PureTech 82, 5-speed manual) – Rs 8,05,800

– C3 X Shine NA (PureTech 82, 5-speed manual) – Rs 7,90,800

– C3 Feel NA O (PureTech 82, 5-speed manual) – Rs 7,27,000

– C3 Feel NA (PureTech 82, 5-speed manual) – Rs 6,23,000

– C3 Live NA (PureTech 82, 5-speed manual) – Rs 5,25,000

CNG kit fitment is available in select NA variants at Rs 93,000 extra; Halo 360 camera optional in C3X Shine trims at Rs 25,000. Bookings are open at all Citroen dealerships, with display vehicles arriving mid-August and deliveries commencing from the first week of September 2025.

Colour & Interior Options

The new C3 range is offered in 5 monotone colours – Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, and Garnet Red – along with 2 dual-tone combinations – Cosmo Blue with Polar White roof and Garnet Red with Perla Nera Black roof. Interior choices include Injected Grey (C3 Live), Anodized Grey (C3 Feel), and Metropolitan leatherette-wrapped IP (C3X Shine).

Shailesh Hazela, MD & CEO, Stellantis India, said, “With Citroën C3 range starting at the aggressive introductory price of ?5.25 lakhs, we’re redefining what value means in this segment. This is not just about affordability — it’s about delivering aspirational features, smart design, and robust performance at a price point that truly resonates with Indian customers. Living by the ethos of the brand — ‘For everyone like no one’ — we’ve pushed for even greater localisation to ensure the best value, lowest cost of ownership, and a product that feels truly made for India.”

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “The New Citroën C3X represents our commitment to delivering premium features and meaningful innovation in a package that’s distinctly Citroën. With Proxi-Sense™? entry, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter and HALO 360 Camera, we’ve created a SUV that understands your routine, simplifies it, and elevates every moment behind the wheel. These upgrades don’t just speak to what’s expected—they reflect our belief in delighting the Indian customer through thoughtful engineering.”