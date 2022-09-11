New Citroen C5 Aircross Arrives At Dealer – Brochure, All Features

Citroen C5 Aircross will exclusively be offered in a top-spec ‘Shine’ trim unlike its earlier counterpart that was also offered in a base ‘Feel’ trim

Having made its debut in India last year, the Citroen C5 Aircross now gets a mid-life facelift with some cosmetic updates. Even as the pre-facelift model was on sale in India for just around a year, the company has brought in the C5 Aircross facelift which made its debut in European markets earlier this year.

Test drives commence at Citroen’s La Maison showrooms across 19 Indian cities and this midsize SUV has also been opened for 100 percent direct online sales. The first batch has started to arrive at dealer showrooms across India. Here is a detailed look of India-spec 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift

In its earlier avatar, the C5 Aircross managed limited sales but appealed the buyers in India due to its comforts and luxury it offered. The new one is priced from Rs 36.67 lakhs, ex-sh. The company also sells the C3 hatchback in India which is priced from Rs. 5.71 lakh and goes upto Rs. 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom).



Citroen C5 Aircross gets a design makeover to give it more contemporary styling. It gets redesigned front bumpers with vertical air intakes, a new chrome finished grille and revised headlamp design with LED DRLs.

It also gets roof rails in a matte black colour scheme, gloss black finished mirror caps and LED tail lamps while it rides on new 18 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Citroen C5 Aircross is offered in four monotone colour options of Pearl Nera Black, Pearl White, Eclipse Blue and Cumulus Grey along with three dual-tones with a contrasting black roof.

There are also a number of interior updates with Citroen Advanced Comfort seating with added space and additional 15mm padding. It is the only SUV in its segment to offer three individual sliding, reclining and retractable rear seats.

Special attention is also paid to cabin acoustics with acoustic laminated front windows for a cocoon effect. The C5 Aircross also receives a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster. Take a look at the new Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Brochure below.

The seats and armrests get new upholstery while the interiors also see repositioned AC vents, a traction control mode knob and a panoramic sunroof. The safety kit includes 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, driver drowsiness alert and electronic stability program.

Engine Specs

No changes in engine specifications have been seen on the C5 facelift which continues to be powered by a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder turbocharged diesel engine offering 177 hp power at 3,750 rpm and 400 Nm torque at 2,000 rpm mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission. Citroen C5 also get fitted with drive modes of Eco and Sport and traction control with standard, snow, all terrain- mud, damp and grass and sand.

Citroen is offering the new C5 Aircross with a 36 month (3 year)/1 lakh km warranty as standard. It includes warranty on spares and accessories along with 24×7 roadside assistance. The Citroen C5 mid-size SUV competes with the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson while in a similar price range it will also take on the Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4.