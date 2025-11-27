New Ducati Streetfighter V2 India Launch Price Rs 17.5 Lakh

Ducati India has launched the all-new 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, bringing its signature “Fight Formula” to India in an evolved, lighter, more powerful, and more technologically advanced avatar. Based on the acclaimed Panigale V2 platform, the new Streetfighter V2 blends superbike DNA with naked-bike usability, offering an unmatched mix of aggression, agility, and everyday rideability.

Available starting today in India, the Streetfighter V2 comes in two variants — Streetfighter V2 and the higher-spec Streetfighter V2 S — priced at Rs 17.50 lakh and Rs 19.48 lakh (ex-showroom India) respectively.

A Naked Panigale for the Real World

Designed to embody Ducati’s mischievous Streetfighter spirit, the new V2 strips down the Panigale platform, showcasing exposed mechanicals, sharp bodywork, and a new design language that concentrates visual mass on the front. The signature full-LED headlamp with DRL ensures an unmistakable presence, while the chiseled tail section and new black six-spoke Y-profile wheels add a premium, race-inspired look.

Ergonomics too have been refined for real-world riding. The wider handlebar, optimised seat shape, adjustable levers, and ergonomic tank design ensure comfort and control both in the city and on spirited weekend rides.

New 890cc V2 Engine – Lighter, Faster, Stronger

At the heart of the Streetfighter V2 is Ducati’s new 890cc 90° V-twin engine, now the lightest twin-cylinder engine ever built by Ducati at just 54.4 kg. It produces:

• 120 hp at 10,750 rpm

• 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm

The engine promises thrilling performance with over 70% of torque available as low as 3,000 rpm. For hardcore track users, Ducati also offers a racing exhaust that boosts power to 126 hp while cutting 4.5 kg in weight. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring the latest Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0, and a light slipper clutch for smooth downshifts and effortless urban riding.

Track-Level Chassis, Street-Level Agility

Built around a compact monocoque frame that uses the engine as a stressed member, the Streetfighter V2 boasts extraordinary weight distribution and precision.

• Streetfighter V2: Fully adjustable Marzocchi fork + Kayaba rear shock

• Streetfighter V2 S: Premium fully adjustable Öhlins NIX-30 fork + Öhlins rear shock + lithium-ion battery

At 175 kg (V2 S) and 178 kg (V2), this is the lightest Streetfighter Ducati has ever made. Brembo M50 monobloc calipers, 320 mm discs, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres (190/55 rear) ensure maximum control, braking performance and grip. A Sachs steering damper comes standard for high-speed stability.

Cutting-Edge Ducati Electronics Suite

Packed with race-derived electronics, the Streetfighter V2 offers a comprehensive safety and performance package controlled by a 6-axis IMU:

• ABS Cornering with slide-by-brake

• Ducati Traction Control (DTC) with predictive strategy

• Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)

• Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0

• Engine Brake Control (EBC)

Riders can choose from four Riding Modes — Race, Sport, Road, Wet, each configurable through the new 5-inch TFT display with three interface themes.

Customisation Options

Ducati offers a wide range of accessories including:

• Track racing exhaust

• Lap Timer Pro

• Cruise Control

• Turn-by-turn navigation system

• TPMS tyre pressure monitors

• USB power ports

Prices & Availability

Available in Ducati Red, starting today across Ducati dealerships in India:

• Ducati Streetfighter V2: Rs 17,50,200 (ex-showroom)

• Ducati Streetfighter V2 S: Rs 19,48,900 (ex-showroom)

Streetfighter V2 S Gets Additional Equipment:

• Full Öhlins adjustable suspension

• Lithium-ion battery

• Ducati Power Launch (DPL)

• Pit limiter

• Lower weight (175 kg vs 178 kg)

The 2025 Streetfighter V2 redefines the mid-weight naked motorcycle class with its combination of cutting-edge engineering, aggressive character, and usability — offering Indian riders a true “naked Panigale” experience with everyday versatility.