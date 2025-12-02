New Duster Converted Into Taxi in Germany – Returns 22 km/l Mileage

A Germany-based company called Intax has launched taxi conversion kits for Dacia Duster in Germany. Duster is not the sort of vehicle that is usually converted for taxi applications. However, it is now a thing in Germany and the 22 km/l mileage figure (fuel efficiency) could be a key aspect for this development. Let’s take a closer look.

New Duster Converted Into Taxi

Some upmarket and premium vehicles are definitively used as taxis and it is quite normal in markets like Europe. Here, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Skoda Octavia, Skoda Superb, Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Prius, Volkswagen Passat, Ford Mondeo and others are primarily used for taxi applications.

Now, a Germany-based company called Intax has come up with a dedicated taxi conversion kit for the new Dacia Duster. This is quite an unusual choice for a taxi as most taxis are sedans owing to their low riding stance along with easy ingress and egress for most age groups. That said, the boxy silhouette gives it more internal volume, offering more room for customers.

We can see a similar trend in India where MPVs are becoming the preferred choices for premium ride hailing experience. To convert Duster into a taxi, Intax is offering a curated kit including elements like an Ivory colour wrap (German standard for Taxi), specialised taximeters and odometers, emergency alarm system, sign boards for ceiling and leather interior finish, among others.

22 km/l Mileage

If a vehicle is being converted into a taxi, more often than not, there will be a definitive combination of reasons for it. In the case of new Duster, pricing is one of the biggest factors as it starts from EUR 18,990 (approx Rs 19.82 lakh) and even its bigger brother, the Dacia Bigster, starts from EUR 23,990 (approx Rs 25.03 lakh).

Reliability and powertrain choices are other reasons too. Speaking of powertrains, the most fuel efficient option is Full Hybrid which comes with a 109 bhp 4-cylinder Petrol engine along with a 1.4 kWh battery pack that sends juice to a 50 bhp motor. This powertrain is rated at 158 bhp power and 205 Nm torque, mated to an automatic gearbox and claims 4.7L / 100 km fuel efficiency which turns out to be around 22 km/l.

Will India get the same engine?

Renault India is set to launch or debut new Duster in India on 26th January, 2026. This SUV’s comeback is highly anticipated and it takes on other 4.2m to 4.4m SUVs in C Segment. The company is yet to confirm which powertrains we will get at launch, but a Full Hybrid and AWD variants of both Duster and Boreal are confirmed. Other engine options for new Duster in Germany include an LPG and Mild Hybrid options.