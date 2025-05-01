New Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing – Splendor Rival With ADV Design?

With its heavy-duty frame, the mystery bike appears capable of carrying not just passengers, but substantial loads as well

India’s electric two-wheeler segment has been witnessing rapid growth, with new brands and products continually eying for a share of the pie. Recent spy shots reveal a new electric motorcycle that could be positioned as a commuter bike. It could also cater to the B2C segment, given the bike’s extra-thick frame tubing and cargo-friendly features. Let’s dive deeper to explore what this mystery electric motorcycle is all about.

Styling and features

A retro theme is evident with the circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors. While the bike looks largely utilitarian, it gets some features that are normally seen with ADV bikes. For example, the bike has a raised front beak and dual-purpose tyres. Such features could be useful when negotiating rough patches and unpaved roads.

It is possible that the bike could also be targeted at rural markets, where users often need to carry multiple passengers and heavy loads. The extra-long seat can be especially useful for family-oriented commuting. Stretching almost the entire length of the bike, the long seat can also accommodate a wide variety of cargo or luggage items.

Bajaj Freedom CNG bike also has a long seat, but this one seems to be even longer and wider. One can also notice a robust luggage rack at the rear. The thickness of the metal tubing is significantly more than that of popular commuter bikes such as Hero Splendor Plus and Honda Shine 100. The frame tubing is even thicker, especially in the central section.

Such thick tubing is necessary, as the bike is equipped with a large battery pack. The thick tubing will also allow the bike to support heavy loading, in terms of both passengers and cargo. Pillion riders can expect added comfort with the oversized footrests. These also enhance the bike’s load-carrying capacity.

Performance, range

Technical specifications are not available and the bike does not even have any branding elements. However, looking at the massive battery pack, it is possible that this mystery bike could be looking to offer a best-in-class range. Assuming it is using a lithium-ion battery pack, the range could be around 150-200 km. As the bike is likely to be positioned as a commuter motorcycle, its top speed could be capped at around 80 kmph.

With the heavyset frame and large battery pack, this mystery bike will be heavier than the usual commuter bikes. It may have a torque-focused power delivery rather than prioritizing speed and fast acceleration. The bike can be seen with a mid-mounted motor, connected to a chain drive transmission. This will allow easy maintenance and repairs, even at local shops.

This mystery bike has standard telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. Alloys appear to be 17-inches at both ends, wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. The bike has disc brakes at both ends, with CBS for enhanced braking. Tech kit includes a rectangular digital screen, likely an LCD display. A USB charging port could also be part of the package. Being a commuter, this mystery bike may not have connectivity features.

