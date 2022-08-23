New Electric Rickshaw With Honda Battery Packs – Powered By Tork Motors

Componentry for Lith Pwr Mobility’s e-PRO is sourced from Tork Motors and Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd

Right now, you might have seen that most 3W auto rickshaws are run by either petrol or diesel. Yes, there are CNG ones too and slowly, electric auto rickshaws are creeping up too. But still, petrol and diesel still dominate this segment. Contributing to air pollution and sound pollution.

Last mile connectivity services are just as important as intracity public transport and hence this is an important segment. So, Lith Pwr Mobility PVT LTD has launched e-PRO electric 3W rickshaws in India under the EEEVV brand. That’s the brand, okay? So, do two more Es and one extra V make a better EV?

Lith Pwr e-PRO Electric 3W Rickshaw

Lith Pwr Mobility and EEEVV were so keen on establishing the fact that they had sourced their componentry from well-known OEMs like Tork Motors and Honda Power Pack Energy India, that they seem to have forgotten to establish its product’s very name. I kid you not. A name is not mentioned anywhere. But the front of electric rickshaws says e-PRO and that is likely to be its name or the name of the series.

On this occasion, Manish Agarwal, Founder of Lith Pwr said, “With the support of our associate partners who have vast expertise & experience in electric automotive, we are contributing to nation building. At the same time, the three-wheeler (auto-rickshaw) industry is considered a major source of pollution in last mile connectivity services. Our mission is to provide eco-friendly rides for daily commutes in metro cities with zero downtime on a swappable battery pack.”

Under this partnership, powertrain for electric 3-wheelers will be sourced from Tork Motors’ & Honda will provide the battery swapping solution. Commercial operations benefit from the fact that cities like Bengaluru already host multiple swapping stations. Lith Pwr Mobility claims that it has already executed its pilot project in Thane, Maharashtra in 2021 itself.

Lith Pwr electric 3W gets an axial flux motor from Tork and it is supported by CAN Bus-based controllers boasting an overall efficiency of 94%. It also gets a 2-speed gearbox that offers flexibility too. This partnership promotes battery swapping policies by NITI Aayog. This e-PRO electric 3W benefits from quality componentry from Tork & Honda to jointly provide the most advanced technology and highest efficiency for the Electric 3-wheeler segment.

Competition

Right now, if we look at the electric 3W segment, YC Electric Vehicles dominate by a small margin. YC products are not properly homologated as 3W rickshaws and come off as an after-thought. Then comes Mahindra with its Treo range of electric 3W which is designed from the ground up by a mainstream manufacturer. We should also see Bajaj’s RE EV electric 3W rickshaw soon enough.

Lith Pwr Mobility and EEEVV have a lot of competition to tackle and establish themselves. But, given the swappable battery from Honda and powertrain from Tork, e-PRO looks like an attractive option in the sea of electric 3W startups. Also, swappable battery tech is looking like the future of last mile connectivity, B2B platforms, intracity transportation and intracity logistics too.