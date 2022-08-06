TVS Creon Based Electric Scooter Spied Testing For First Time ?

With electric two-wheeler sales registering strong growth, it’s an opportune time for OEMs to expand their EV portfolio

India’s third largest two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS has allocated funds worth Rs 1,000 crore for development of new electric vehicles. It will include electric scooters, motorcycles and three-wheelers. One of the upcoming electric scooters could be based on the Creon Concept that was showcased at 2018 Auto Expo. A test mule with similar design was recently spotted on road tests in Bengaluru.

TVS had marked its entry in EV space with iQube and recently launched the updated 2022 model. A total of three variants are on offer, iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. While the new iQube offers higher range and new features, its design and styling are largely the same as the earlier model. Among the list of cosmetic changes are 10 new colour options.

2023 TVS Creon Electric Scooter

In comparison to iQube, TVS new Creon-based electric scooter will have sharper, more aggressive styling. While iQube comes across as classy and elegant, TVS new electric scooter is likely to get a sporty, maxi-styled profile. It will be positioned primarily as a performance-oriented two-wheeler, as compared to the utilitarian iQube.

Some key features that the test mule reveals include an aggressive, muscular front fascia, large instrument panel, step-up seat design and integrated grab rails. Some features such as the rectangular rear view mirrors appear to be borrowed from iQube.

A number of other components could also be borrowed from iQube to reduce development and production cost. Riding posture seems fairly comfortable with low-seat height and ergonomically-placed handlebar. The seat is long and wide and there’s ample space for pillion rider as well.

TVS Creon-based electric scooter performance

As compared to iQube, TVS Creon-based electric scooter is likely to have higher numbers in terms of things like power output, acceleration, top speed, etc. Creon Concept showcased at 2018 Auto Expo was equipped with triple battery packs that generated 12 kW of power. The scooter’s range was claimed at around 80 km and it could accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.1 seconds.

For practical purposes, TVS new electric scooter could utilize a tweaked version of the existing powertrain used with new iQube. Top-spec variant of the new iQube is equipped with dual battery packs. These are IP67 rated against dust and water. The battery packs are enclosed inside high strength aluminium extrusion casing, which ensures effective protection against the elements.

iQube utilizes a 4.4 khW motor that can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. Range is 145 km on a full charge with dual-battery setup. Top speed is 82 kmph. Charging the batteries from 0 to 80% takes around 5 hours when using the new 650 W charger.

Just like iQube, TVS new Creon-based electric scooter will be getting a range of connectivity features via TVS SmartXonnect app. It supports Alexa and offers features such as live vehicle tracking, geo fencing, crash alert, anti-theft alert, navigation assist, last parked location and proactive vehicle diagnosis.