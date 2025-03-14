New Electric Scooter Spied – Is This Affordable Bajaj Chetak?

Chetak has single handedly propelled Bajaj to the top of the electric two-wheeler segment and more opportunities could be unlocked with newer models

After achieving leadership position in the electric two-wheeler segment, Bajaj will be looking to further increase its market share. The next phase of growth could be powered by newer, more affordable models. Recent spy shots of a new electric scooter with a new design and dimensions, which could be Bajaj’s new affordable Chetak electric scooter. Let’s find out all that’s new and exciting about the new model spotted on road tests.

Bajaj new electric scooter – What to expect?

While the identity of this electric scooter test mule is not confirmed, speculations point towards an affordable Bajaj Chetak, which is currently dominating the segment. This new scooter looks smaller in size too, when compared to Chetak, currently on sale. Bajaj could be on the journey to aggressively expand Chetak portfolio with a smaller and more affordable scooter than current Chetak.

Bajaj new electric scooter could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 80,000. In comparison, the Chetak range starts at Rs 96,000. Launch could happen by 2025 end or in 2026. Bajaj has a slew of names registered in India and one of them might make it to this scooter. These include Technik, Tecnica, Zinger, Bomber, Elixir, Aura and more. Or we can see it as Chetak XXXX, bearing a smaller number than current base model, Chetak 2903.

Retro vibes, as seen with Bajaj Chetak, are there with the new model as well. It has circular headlamps, oval rear-view mirrors and a broad front fender. It is possible that the scooter could be using a circular instrument console, something similar to that of Chetak. There are likely to be other retro design elements too, but difficult to peek through the heavy camouflage.

Hardware that can be seen includes alloy wheels (likely to be 12-inch units) and dual rear shock absorbers. Braking setup comprises a front disc brake, whereas the rear could get a drum setup. While Chetak has dual tail lamp design, this new model can be seen with a single-piece tail lamp format. Dimensionally, the new Bajaj electric scooter seems to have a more compact profile in comparison to Chetak. That makes it suitable for handling the heavy traffic seen in urban centres.

Performance, range

Assuming that this new Bajaj electric scooter will be affordably priced, its performance could be relatively lower. It could use a smaller capacity battery pack, resulting in a lower range. For context, Chetak base variant (2903) is offered with a 2.9 kWh battery pack. It has a range of 123 km.

The top Chetak variants, 3501 and 3502, are equipped with a 3.5 kWh battery pack. They have a range of 153 km. Top speed could also be lower for the upcoming Bajaj electric scooter. Chetak base variant has a top speed of 63 km/h, whereas top variants can reach 73 km/h.

No-frills scooter

While Chetak has a mid-mounted motor, the new scooter is expected to use a hub-mounted motor. The latter uses less components and is relatively cheaper to manufacture. Such changes will reduce production cost, allowing Bajaj to launch the new scooter at an affordable price.

With focus on targeting the entry-level electric scooter segment, the new Bajaj scooter could also be missing out on some of the premium features. For example, the colour LCD instrument panel of Chetak could be replaced with a negative LCD display. Base variants of the new scooter could also get fewer connectivity features in comparison to the options available with Chetak.

Source