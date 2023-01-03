New Electric Scooter Spied Testing In Bangalore – River EV

Upcoming River EV has been spied testing in Bangalore – Is likely to boast a range of up to 180 km on a single charge

India has one of the most competitive two wheeler industries in the world. Despite that, it has not stopped new players from entering the segment. In the recent past, we have seen many new players enter, especially in the electric two wheeler segment, and making their mark (Ather, Ola, etc).

Come 2023, and there will be many more who will be entering this competitive market. One of them could be River EV. This Bangalore based startup is currently testing a prototype electric scooter. Spy shots of the same have now leaked on the internet.

New Electric Scooter Spied

Unofficially known as the River EV, its design seems to be inspired from Yamaha Neo’s electric scooter. The effect is radiated especially with River EV getting a somewhat similar front apron design with the twin quadrilateral LED DRLs and headlight elements inside them.

The test mule was completely draped in camouflage, leaving design elements to the viewer’s imagination. Unlike Yamaha Neo’s, River electric scooter goes for a rugged, yet minimalist appeal. This is true when side panels housing large black elements are concerned. There is a single-piece grab handle that seems to have provision to mount a luggage rack.

On the test mule, the rear number plate holder is zip tied to this grabrail. Production-spec model will get a neater arrangement. There is a horizontally laid out free-standing digital display which is highly likely to be a touchscreen unit and forms instrumentation of this scooter. Battery specs are not yet known. It comes equipped with a hub motor mounted in its rear wheel.

River electric scooter gets regular telescopic front forks, while rear might get twin shock absorbers or a single-sided unit. There is a disc brake at front and rear might also feature a disc brake as there are two brake fluid reservoirs mounted on the handlebar. Speaking of handlebars, River EV gets clip-on handlebars like seen with sporty motorcycles.

What To Expect?

There is a high chance that the upcoming River electric scooter won’t feature a touchscreen. We say this because there are two buttons beside the display to cycle through as we see with non-touch TFT displays. Another thing to note is that River EV is a step-through scooter and bears all the practicality that comes with this layout.

Speaking of River EV, this startup electric 2W brand was founded by Aravind Mani and Vipin George in 2020. The idea behind the brand is said to be multi-utility electric scooters. With a choice in battery pack sizes, River electric scooter might boast a range of up to 180 km and a top speed of up to 80 km/h as per reports. Launch might happen in 2023.