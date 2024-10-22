New Electric Scooter Spied Testing – To Rival Chetak, Vida, iQube?

The new electric scooter spied has premium elements like LED lighting, stylish design, 12-inch alloy wheels and disc brakes at both ends

With automotive market booming, more buyers are looking into electric vehicles today, than ever before. This effect is compounded in the electric scooter segment, where acceptance is high and the market trends project decent growth. Among the OEMs present in this segment, is Jitendra EV and is coming up with their flagship product, as suggested by spy shots.

New Electric Scooter Spied

A new set of spy shots emerged from the internet recently, showing what looks like a premium electric scooter on testing. At first glance, this test mule had fake pretend number plates in a green shade, establishing that it is an electric vehicle. Where design is concerned, this test mule looked like it came out of a Vespa’s factory.

However, this new electric scooter spied testing recently, is not from Vespa. The logo in the front, gives away the fact that it is from Jitendra EV, one of India’s leading electric mobility solutions providers. The company currently offers two lineups or sub-brands – JMT (JMT 1000 HS 26, JMT 1000 3K, JMT 1000 HS) and Primo (Primo, Primo S, Primo Plus).

Unlike the JMT and Primo lineups, the upcoming electric scooter from Jitendra EV looks a league apart. We would reckon that the company will position this unnamed electric scooter as it flagship offering when launched.

This upcoming electric scooter from Jitendra EV looks very premium and set to take on other established rivals like Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, Ola S1, Hero Vida and Bajaj Chetak. Even in terms of componentry, the new electric scooter spied, is a league above than what Jitendra EV is currently offering.

How does it look?

As seen in the spy shots, we can see round ORVMs in chrome finish. Headlights are round as too and are LEDs and it also looks like it has integrated LED DRLs. The front apron has a spine-like element with Jitendra EV logo on it. This is flanked by LED turn indicators. Front mudguard is large and seems to be engulfing 12-inch alloy wheels.

There seems to be a flat floorboard along with a swooping and curvaceous side profile. Grab rail is of retro-type complementing the overall aesthetics of this new electric scooter. Seat is single-piece with a slight step for pillion. There are strong character lines on side body panels and there is a very interesting LED tail light unit.

Battery specs are still under wraps, but we can expect it to provide around 100+ km of range on a single charge. There is a hub motor at the rear wheel that also looks aesthetically pleasing. Other notable elements include front and rear disc brakes. The bike looks close to production and launch could happen soon. More details might be revealed in the future.