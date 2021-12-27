New Electric Scooters, 3 Wheelers Launched By e-Ashwa Automotive

A significant percentage of e-Ashwa electric vehicles will cater to B2B and B2C segments

Huge untapped potential of EV segment has attracted quite a few manufacturers in recent times. Newest entrant in this domain is e-Ashwa Automotive. The company recently launched a range of electric vehicles that includes electric scooters, motorcycles and three-wheelers. Most of their EVs utilize lithium-ion battery packs.

e-Ashwa electric two-wheeler range

e-Ashwa has a diversified EV portfolio comprising e-rikshaw, e-scooters, e-auto, e-loader, food cart vehicle and electric garbage vehicle. There are around a dozen electric scooters on offer, most of which are priced in the range of approximately Rs 60k to Rs 90k. All of these have top speed in the range of 25-45 kmph. Range of these scooters on a full charge is between 60-110 km.

EasyGo Plus electric scooter has the highest range of around 90-110 km. It has a 1250 W motor that gets power from a 60V 30 Ah lithium-ion battery pack. With a 60v 5Amp charger, the scooter can be charged from 0-100% in around 4-5 hours. EasyGo Plus is available in three colour options of Black, White and Blue. It is priced at Rs 88,327 (on-road). This scooter is currently available only in Delhi-NCR.

Motorcycle range has six products, starting at Rs 1.06 lakh. Range-topping product is Beast, which comes with a 5,000-Watt drive motor. It gets power from a 73.6V 72 Ah lithium-ion battery pack. The bike can travel at a top speed of 90 kmph. Range is 110 km on a full charge. It can carry max load of 150 kg and climb 12° gradients. e-Ashwa on-road price starts at Rs 2.42 lakh in Delhi-NCR.

e-Ashwa electric three-wheeler range

e-Ashwa electric three-wheelers will cater to both passenger and cargo segments. e-Ashwa e-auto is available in three variants, starting at Rs 1 lakh. It has a 900–1000-Watt high power motor. It can seat a total of 5 people including the driver.

Top speed is 25 kmph. e-Ashwa e-rickshaw has similar specs and is available at a starting price of Rs 1.25 lakh. e-Loader utilizes the same powertrain and is available in two variants. Prices start at Rs 1.31 lakh.

e-Ashwa has been active in EV space since the last three years. Earlier, the company used to sell EV products of other brands. As demand for EVs is expected to increase exponentially in coming years, e-Ashwa decided to launch its own range of electric vehicles. Subsequently, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility was setup in Ghaziabad.

In addition to new EV products, e-Ashwa is also looking to expand its retail network across the country. It currently has around 670 retail stores and franchisees. Till date, the company has sold more than 6,000 electric vehicles. As part of their strategy, e-Ashwa has plans to scaleup operations in a big way in the future. The company has already registered strong growth in the last two years.