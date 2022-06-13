New Energica Electric Motorcycle Sports Tourer Debuts – 420 Kms Range

Energica Experia is a road-biased sports tourer with ADV like styling that features the largest battery pack on an electric two-wheeler

The electric mobility revolution has reached such a stage that auto manufacturers aren’t afraid to dive into new segments. Italian brand Energica has revealed its new electric motorcycle called Experia which is a road-oriented adventure touring motorcycle. The electric bike made its debut at the Mugello MotoGP recently.

The bike, though technically a sports tourer, has plenty of ADV-like characteristics in its styling starting from a beak up front, a tall windscreen, prominent side fairing, raised tail section and split seats. Further, a tall stance helps accentuate its adventure touring credentials.

New Energica Electric Motorcycle

Energica claims that it has a low centre of gravity which allows better low-speed rideability. Experia is the first model to be based on a new second generation “Energica Green Tourer” technological platform that intends on balancing comfort, power and range while being extra environmentally clean. Given it caters to the touring segment, several changes had to be made to its hardware specs.

For instance, it gets a new steel tubular trellis frame in place of a steel chassis as seen on other EV offerings from Energica. It gets new aluminium side plates while the rear mono-shock has now been centrally repositioned. The fully adjustable suspension setup has been derived from Sachs which consists of 43mm USD forks at front and a mono-shock at rear, both offering 150mm travel each.

The electric sports tourer rides on cast aluminium 17-inch alloy wheels that are shod with road-friendly Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres. Braking duties are handled by 330mm twin disc brakes at the front wheel, with Brembo four-piston radial callipers and a 240mm single disc with a Brembo two-piston calliper at rear aided by an electronic ABS sourced from Bosche.

Powertrain Specs

Powering Experia is a 22.5kWh Lithium polymer battery pack that feeds energy to a 60kW Permanent Magnet Assisted Synchronous Reluctance motor. This powertrain returns a peak output of 75kW (101 bhp) and 115 Nm of torque. The battery pack is claimed to be the largest seen on any electric two-wheeler and offers a maximum city range of 420km whereas combined range stands at 256km on a single charge.

However, the real world range stands at around 222km as per WMTC (world motorcycle test cycle). The battery could be charged via a Level 3, 24kW DC charger that takes 40 minutes to rejuvenate from 0 to 80 percent. There are other conventional 240V and 120V plug-in points as charging options that take a longer duration for recharging.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Experia is loaded with a rider-aided electron suite that comprises six levels of traction control, a cornering ABS from Bosch, four regenerative modes (high, medium, low and off) and four riding modes including Eco, Urban, Rain and Sport. In addition, it is also offered with a fully digital five-inch TFT instrument display.

At 260kg, the bike is definitely not nimble and surely heavier than most other petrol-powered adventure tourers. A seat height of 847mm will also make riding it a more challenging task, especially for a novice rider. Bookings for this electric sports tourer have opened while deliveries should commence around October. It will not be launching in India anytime soon.