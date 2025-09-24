New Euler Turbo EV 1000 Launch Price Rs 5.99 L – 170 km Range, Ultra-Fast Charging

Euler Turbo EV 1000 is the world’s first 1 ton mini electric truck that offers 140-170 km range and gets 9 segment first features

Euler Motors, a Delhi based electric CV maker, has introduced a new 1 ton EV mini truck. Called the Euler Turbo EV 1000, this mini truck is the world’s first 1 ton electric mini truck. It comes in with a range of segment first features, an extensive range of 140-170 km and is CCS2 enabled ultra-fast charging. It also promises an annual saving of upto Rs 1.5 lakh while ideally suited for small fleet owners.

Euler Turbo EV 1000 – Variants and Features

Euler Turbo EV 1000 is the third product from Euler Motors stable, and the company’s second 4W CV, following the 4W Storm EV. In August 2025, the company had introduced the NEO HiRANGE, an electric three-wheeler auto. Euler Turbo EV 1000 is being presented in 3 variants. The CITY variant is priced at Rs 5,99,000 while the FAST CHARGE trim is at Rs 8,19,999. The top spec MAXX variant is at Rs 7,19,999. The company is also offering EMI facilities starting from Rs 1,00,000 per month with a down payment of Rs 49,999.

The first electric truck in the 1 ton segment, Euler Turbo EV 1000 is powered by a lithium ion battery pack with advanced thermal management and liquid cooling. It comes with nominal voltage of 76.8V (City) and 320V (Fast Charge, Maxx), and battery capacities ranging from 15.36kWh to 19.2kWh.

It promises a range of 140-170 kms and also delivers 140 Nm of torque, the highest in its segment while it gets a 230mm disc brake on the R13 wheel platform, the largest in its segment. Easy navigation in city roads, the new Turbo EV1000 comes in with CCS 2 fast charging, delivers a 50 km range in just 15 minutes of charging via any public charging platform. Full charging time ranges from 4 to 5.5 hours via a 3.3kW AC onboard charger.

Nine Segment-first Features

Coming in with a total of 9 segment first features, the new Euler Turbo EV1000 offers the highest variant 34:1 gear ratio recirculating ball steering. It also gets another first in segment feature with telescopic steering intermediate shaft offering jerk free steering even on challenging road conditions. Industry first feature also includes a battery pack with laser welded battery modules with thermally conductive structural adhesive and industry first bezel free headlamps for improved night visibility.

With a payload capacity of 1,000kgs, safety is enhanced with an ISO certified battery system, regenerative braking, vehicle tracking system and hill hold assist. With front disc brakes and drum brakes at the rear, the Turbo EV1000 is IP67 water and dust resistant.

Balancing both performance and practicality, Turbo EV1000 is considered a highly efficient and cost saving offering to both small fleet operators and driver entrepreneurs. It is low on cost and running expenses relating to lower cost of ownership with savings pegged at Rs 1.5 lakh per annum compared to diesel counterparts.

Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, said, “We are proud to be launching Euler Turbo EV 1000 today, as we believe it marks the meeting of deep engineering innovation with real world practical needs of India’s logistics industry – to deliver a segment-first combination of performance AND affordability. As India’s state and national transport policies, GST reforms and other developments reshape fleet economics in Indian cities, Euler Turbo EV 1000 arrives at a pivotal time to drive the transition to sustainable mobility in India. It is poised to be the inflexion point for EV penetration growth in the 4W CV segment overall, currently estimated at around 2%.”