New Fiat F2X Fastback SUV Spied In India – Citroen Basalt Cousin

Fiat’s upcoming fastback SUV, internally codenamed F2X, has now been spied testing in India. The heavily camouflaged prototype was spotted at a fuel station in Bengaluru, giving us a closer look at Stellantis’ new global coupe-SUV that is expected to join Fiat’s expanding Panda family overseas.

Interestingly, the test mule seen in India is a left-hand-drive model, clearly indicating that this vehicle is not meant for the Indian market. Instead, it is likely being tested by Stellantis India for durability and validation under Indian road and weather conditions. Stellantis already conducts engineering and validation work in India for several global products across its brands.

Fiat F2X Fastback SUV Spied In India

The spotted prototype closely matches earlier European test mules seen overseas. While heavily camouflaged, key design elements are visible. Up front, the F2X gets slim rectangular LED headlamps with pixel-inspired detailing, similar to the Fiat Grande Panda. The front fascia appears upright and clean, featuring a closed-off grille design and a wide lower air intake.

In profile, the sloping roofline immediately stands out, giving the SUV its fastback coupe-like silhouette. Large alloy wheels add to its modern crossover stance. The rear section features horizontally stacked LED tail lamp elements and a sharply raked rear windshield. The prototype was seen refuelling with petrol.

Inspired From Concept

Another interesting detail from the latest spy shots is how closely the production-spec Fiat F2X appears to retain the styling essence of the original Fiat Fastback concept showcased a few years ago. Despite the heavy camouflage and inevitable production-spec simplifications, the overall silhouette remains very similar to the concept car.

The sloping coupe-style roofline, upright front fascia and squared-off wheel arches all strongly resemble the original design study. Even the alloy wheel design seen on the Bengaluru test mule appears heavily inspired by the geometric aero-style wheels showcased on the concept. The slim lighting elements and boxy surfacing also seem to carry forward Fiat’s retro-futuristic styling theme seen with the concept version.

Related To Citroen Basalt

Underneath, the Fiat F2X is expected to share Stellantis’ Smart Car platform with models like Citroen Basalt, C3 Aircross, etc. This platform has been engineered in India. In fact, the overall coupe-SUV body style and proportions hint at strong links with the Citroen Basalt already sold in India and South America.

However, Fiat’s version appears to feature more European styling cues and a more premium execution. Unlike the Basalt, the F2X gets a more upright front fascia, chunkier proportions and unique greenhouse styling. International reports suggest engine options could include Stellantis’ 1.2-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine in both standard petrol and mild-hybrid forms. A fully electric version is also expected at a later stage.

Not Coming To India

Despite being spotted testing in Bengaluru, there are currently no indications that Fiat plans to return to the Indian market with this SUV. Fiat officially exited passenger vehicle sales in India in 2019, although Stellantis continues to maintain engineering and manufacturing operations here through Citroen and Jeep.

The India sighting is likely part of Stellantis’ global testing program, taking advantage of Indian road conditions for suspension, durability and powertrain validation. Given the left-hand-drive configuration, this particular test mule is likely destined for European or South American markets. Fiat is expected to officially unveil the production-spec F2X fastback SUV sometime in 2026 as part of its larger Panda family expansion strategy.