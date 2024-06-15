New Fiat Grande Panda Sub 4m SUV Debuts – Citroen C3 Based

Fiat Unveils the New Grande Panda: A Retro-Inspired Crossover with Electric and Hybrid Options

Fiat has officially unveiled the all-new Grande Panda, a larger, modern reinterpretation of the iconic Panda city car, featuring electric and hybrid powertrain options. This latest SUV pays homage to its classic roots while embracing contemporary design and technology, positioning itself closer to the subcompact (supermini) segment.

Fiat Grande Panda Sub 4m SUV – A Modern Classic

2025 Grande Panda retains the beloved boxy design of the original Panda but with a retro-futuristic twist. Key design elements include pixelated X-pattern LED headlights and taillights, four-spoke 17-inch wheels, and rugged boxy fenders with plastic cladding. Roof rails and generous ground clearance further enhance its crossover appeal, reminiscent of the original Panda 4×4.

Measuring 3.99 meters (157.1 inches) in length, the Grande Panda is significantly larger than its predecessor, adding 337 mm (13.3 inches) to its length but remaining 25 mm (0.98 inches) shorter than the Citroen C3 (Euro-spec). This increase in size accommodates a more spacious interior, capable of seating five passengers comfortably.

Advanced Powertrain Options

New Fiat Grande Panda will be available with both electric and hybrid powertrains, sharing the Stellantis Smart Car Platform with the Citroen C3/e-C3. While specific technical details have yet to be disclosed, it is expected that the Grande Panda will mirror the Citroen C3/e-C3’s offerings.

The hybrid version is likely to feature a mild-hybrid 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, producing 100 hp (75 kW / 102 PS), paired with a 28 hp (21 kW / 28 PS) electric motor, a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a small 48V battery pack. For the electric variant, the Grande Panda might adopt a front-mounted electric motor with 111 hp (83 kW / 113 PS) and a 44 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack, providing a range of up to 320 km (199 miles) on the WLTP cycle. An entry-level EV model with a 200 km (124 miles) range could also be offered.

Practicality and Affordability

The Grande Panda is designed with practicality in mind, featuring a minimalist, functional interior that is expected to emphasize ease of use and space efficiency. While the interior has not been fully revealed, it is anticipated to feature design cues inspired by Fiat’s Concept City Car, including oval shapes and practical storage solutions.

Produced in Serbia, the Grande Panda is expected to be one of Fiat’s most affordable models, competing with budget-friendly vehicles like the Citroen C3, Dacia Sandero, and various Chinese EVs. India launch has not been confirmed, but considering the size and package on offer, this new Fiat Grande Panda will be an interesting addition to the Indian auto industry. But for that, Fiat brand will have to make a comeback in the Indian market.

Fiat has ambitious plans to expand the Panda lineup, with the Grande Panda marking the beginning of a new global series. Fiat intends to introduce a new vehicle to the Panda family every year until 2027. The current Panda model, now renamed Pandina, will continue production until 2030, ensuring a broad range of options for various market segments.