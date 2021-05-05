New Fiat SUV Progetto 363 Makes Global Debut In Brazil

Production of the crossover will take place in Betim, Brazil which will also cater to other South American markets

With the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, the resultant conglomerate Stellantis became the fourth largest auto company in the world. This might lead to a plethora of new products under the several brands Stellantis possesses. One of which is a Fiat Argo-based SUV called Progetto 363 (Spanish for Project 363).

The company has officially revealed the crossover which is slated to go on sale starting September this year in Brazil and followed by other Latin American markets. Although Progetto 363 is still an internal codename for the upcoming model, the SUV is likely to be called either Tuo, Dumo or Pulse. Fiat Brazil has created an online poll where fans can cast their vote. The name with the most votes, will be christened as the name of this new Fiat SUV.

Prototypes of the compact crossover have been spotted conducting test trials in the South American country previously in a fully camouflaged avatar. Although visually Progetto 363 shares lots of commonalities with Fiat Argo, it is based on a newly developed vehicular platform called MLA.

According to the company, this new platform produced in Betim (MG), increases performance, robustness and comfort and will further amplify the safety results of new products. It will also allow it to incorporate new technologies such as hybrid powertrains and 4×4 drivetrain.

Exterior Styling

Starting with its exterior design, the compact SUV has retained the side profile of its hatch sibling with a similar roofline and doors while maintaining the same proportions. However, to differentiate between the hatch and crossover, the latter has adopted completely revised front and rear ends. Upfront, it features a new front panel with a horizontally slatted and blacked-out grille.

To further distinguish itself from Argo, the SUV gets new fenders, full LED headlights with integrated DRLs and a muscular bonnet. The added ground clearance further lends it an SUV-ish stance. At rear, it features wraparound LED taillights wider than its hatch counterpart and dual exhausts with a faux diffuser. Other exterior highlights include a black roof, petal-shaped alloy wheels, all-black pillars and silver roof rails.

Interiors & Features

Moving inside the cabin, one witnesses shades of its cousin Jeep Compass. This includes a familiar steering wheel and a floating touchscreen infotainment unit in the central dashboard.

Like Jeep, a chrome bezel runs across the dashboard panel in the Fiat SUV. Buyers will get to choose from two touchscreen display options- 8.4-inch or 10.1-inch. There is also the option to choose from either an analog instrument display or a digital display.

Engine, Transmission Options

Further, consumers will also get to choose from two engine options. The lower trims will be offered with a 1.3-litre Firefly naturally aspirated petrol unit. This motor is equipped with a flexi-fuel system that produces 101 bhp when run on petrol and up to 109 bhp when used with ethanol.

The more powerful GSE T3 1.3-litre turbocharged engine paired to a 12V hybrid system returns 128 bhp (petrol) and 131 bhp (ethanol). While a CVT gearbox will be offered as standard across the range, a 5-speed manual gearbox will only be offered with the 1.3-litre motor. There could also be a 1.0 liter turbo 3cyl motor on offer, which is rated at about 125 PS and 190 Nm.