New Force Gurkha 5 Door, 7 Seater SUV Fully Leaked – Walkaround

5-Door Gurkha will be powered by the same 2596cc FM CR engine that makes 90 bhp and 250 Nm, coupled to a 5-speed MT and 4X4 system

Currently, Force Motors offer 3-door Gurkha in its portfolio that directly rivals Mahindra Thar. To enhance its appeal to a wider range of audience, 5-door Force Gurkha seems to be the company’s new flagship. Launch is nearing and the company has started dealer staff training as well.

5-Door Force Gurkha is sure to have a lot of substance and a lot of practicality over a 3-door Thar. As seen with 3-Door Gurkha, Force Motors falls short in finesse. For starters, it gets the same interior as Trax Cruiser which is a commercial people mover. Take a look at Charu Gokhale’s video below.

5-Door Force Gurkha Launch Soon

No matter how capable its engine is, it is the same Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6L engine that also powers every other commercial vehicle in Force Motors’ portfolio. If there is a next generation of Gurkha, this is where Force Motors should stress on, finesse and distinction from its CVs. Glancing over this one glaring anomaly, there’s a lot to like.

For starters, 5-Door Force Gurkha comes with a G-Class inspired design that attracts a lot of eyeballs. It has a massive road presence owing to its height. It might have a slight edge over the Thar at off-roading owing to its front and rear mechanically lockable differentials. Gurkha comes with a host of accessories that can be fitted right at the dealership.

Spied Interiors

New spy shots reported show the same layout as that of 3-Door’s. Changes include power window buttons for rear windows are now on rear doors. Front door window controls are still at centre console. Rear AC vents that are offered with 13-seater Cruiser MUV are not present on 5-Door Force Gurkha.

5-Door Force Gurkha is likely to be offered with a 6-seater layout with captain seats in both 2nd and 3rd rows, a 7-seater layout with a bench in 2nd and captain seats in 3rd (as seen in the video above) and lastly, a 9-seater with jump seats in the third row.

All these variations have been spied on and are likely to launch. If these seating layouts ain’t your jam, fret not. There is a giant Gurkha with a 13-seat capacity in the works too. Force Motors will offer steel wheels for lower trims and 18” alloys for top trims. Base variants are unlikely to get 4X4 equipment to set an aggressive price.

Currently, 3-Door Gurkha costs Rs. 14.75 lakh. Lower-spec 5-Door Gurkha might be priced in the same vicinity as 3-Door Gurkha or even lower. Top-spec 5-Door Gurkha might see a price of Rs. 15.5 to 16 lakh (all prices ex-sh). It rivals upcoming 5-Door Mahindra Thar and 5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny.