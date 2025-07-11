New Force Gurkha Spied – Electric Version To Rival Thar Electric?

The electric SUV market in India has seen a major growth with many players entering the ring. However, many of these are monocoque vehicles and do not come with any off-roading prowess. That’s where Force Motors seems to have found a niche and is apparently working on an electric version of Gurkha, which has been spied testing for the first time. Let’s take a closer look.

Force Gurkha EV SUV

The competition between Mahindra Auto and Force Motors in the coveted lifestyle SUV segment is currently one-sided in favour of Mahindra. The company is even venturing into electric realm after selling the Thar and Thar Roxx with Petrol and Diesel engines. Force Motors seems to be craving some of the electric lifestyle SUV action too.

That’s where the newly spied Force Gurkha test mules come into action. While the company has not revealed or confirmed any developments regarding a Gurkha EV, one of our sources mention that the company has commenced testing of Gurkha EV, which could be what we see in the latest spy shots from automotive enthusiast Rohit S Shinde.

One can speculate that Force Motors is gearing up to tackle the intensifying competition from Mahindra on all fronts including the electric version of Thar. Mahindra is gearing up to showcase 4 new concept vehicles on 15th August and one of them is expected to be a close-to-production version of Thar Electric.

Force Motors could be developing an electric version of its Gurkha to counter Mahindra’s future Thar Electric offerings. Looking at the test mule, we can see that it is completely naked, without any camouflage. Like all other Force Motors test mules, this one also has red temporary registration plates from Pimpri Chinchwad RTO in Pune.

There are less likely to be any design changes to Gurkha EV, if the company really is developing an electric version of its already popular Gurkha. Keeping the Mercedes G Wagon silhouette is likely to attract buyers. It has to be noted that Force Motors has not confirmed any details about a Gurkha EV under testing.

More Powerful Engine testing?

This particular test mule was part of a convoy consisting of a bunch of other Force Motors test mules. One of which was another Gurkha SUV with red registration plates and a snorkel. As per our source, this particular unit was testing a new update to the 2.6L Diesel engine, which could unlock more performance than the current tune delivering 138 bhp and 320 Nm, mated to a sole 5-speed gearbox.