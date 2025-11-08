New Force Traveller Facelift Spied – Updated Features Revealed

Available in various formats such as passenger vehicle, school bus and ambulance, Force Traveller commands over 65% market share in the LCV segment

Force Motors is working on the Traveller facelift, which is expected to get a range of updates. A test mule was recently spotted, revealing updates to the front fascia and the cockpit section. The popular LCV (light commercial vehicle) is expected to get new features that enhance passenger comfort and safety. Let’s take a closer look at these spy shots from Sonu Pathak.

Force Traveller facelift – What’s new?

Front fascia has undergone a major refresh, featuring new headlamps, a new grille and revised bonnet design. As compared to the current model that has a vertically stacked headlamp setup, the Traveller facelift gets more horizontally aligned rectangular headlamps. It appears that the facelift has LED headlamps and comes with integrated LED turn indicators at the base.

In comparison, the current model has round headlamps and the turn indicators are mounted on top. Front grille now has a more rugged profile, although the slatted design format has been retained. Finer changes to the grille and bumper are not clear due to the camouflage. Side indicator lights are now more compact in size and likely equipped with LEDs.

Camouflage covers the taillamps and rear bumper, indicating some changes there as well. However, the vertically stacked format of the taillamps is the same as earlier. Inside, the dashboard is expected to have received a major refresh. Although the dashboard is covered in camouflage, the outline indicates a more refined, clutter-free profile.

One can also spot entirely new control buttons on the centre console. The steering wheel seems to have some new grooves, but the overall shape has been retained. The instrument cluster now appears to have a semi-circular design, as compared to the rectangular unit seen with the current model. The unit seen in these spy shots is the 3700WB version.

Powertrain, specs

It is expected that Force Traveller facelift will continue with the existing engine options. Force Traveller is available in various sizes, with passenger capacity ranging from 9 to 20. Both diesel and CNG powertrain options are available. The diesel models include Traveller 3050WB, 3350WB, 3700WB, 4020WB, Wider Body 3350WB and Wider Body 4020WB. CNG option is available with Traveller 3700WB, 4020WB and Wider Body 4020WB.

All diesel variants of Force Traveller are powered by a 2.6-litre Mercedes-derived engine that generates 114 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is designed to excel in both performance and fuel efficiency. The 2.6-litre CNG engine generates 102 hp and 310 Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with synchromesh in all forward gears and a single-plate dry friction clutch.

Force Traveller facelift could get some new features. However, these are yet to be revealed. Force Traveller has a monocoque body, ensuring low noise and vibrations. Key features include luxurious high-back recliner seats with armrests, ABS, EBD and disc brakes. Prices start at Rs 14.18 lakh.

