New Force Traveller N Range Launched – Replaces Current Model Across Segments

Force Motors has launched the new Traveller N range in India, marking a significant update to one of the country’s most widely used commercial van platforms. The new range will be available across ambulance, school bus and delivery van applications, and will gradually replace the existing Traveller lineup.

Focus On Comfort, Usability And Lower Ownership Costs

With this launch, Force Motors has confirmed that all future production will transition to the Traveller N range, signalling a complete shift from the current-generation model. The new Traveller N range has been developed with a strong focus on real-world usability, based on feedback from fleet owners, drivers and passengers.

The updates aim to improve comfort, reliability, ease of maintenance and overall cost of ownership, which are critical factors in the commercial vehicle segment. Force Motors states that the new range delivers a more refined experience across key touchpoints, while also reducing downtime and improving vehicle utilisation for operators.

Cabin Gets Major Upgrade

One of the biggest highlights of the new Traveller N is its completely redesigned cabin, which now offers a more passenger car-like experience. These changes are aimed at enhancing both driver comfort and passenger experience, especially in high-usage applications like ambulances and school transport. Key interior upgrades include:

– All-new cockpit layout

– Digital instrument cluster

– 9-inch infotainment system

– New ergonomically designed seats

– Improved NVH levels for a quieter cabin

– New HVAC system for better cooling performance

Exterior And Build Improvements

On the outside, the Traveller N gets a refreshed look with a new front fascia, featuring DRLs and LED turn indicators. The rear section has also been updated for a more modern appearance. More importantly, Force Motors has worked extensively on improving build quality and durability.

The vehicle now features a re-engineered sheet metal structure, improved body-in-white construction and a reduced number of joints, which enhances structural strength and overall fit and finish. The company has also introduced advanced manufacturing processes, including robotics and automated door hemming, to improve consistency and quality.

Engine, Tech And Features

The new Traveller N continues to be powered by the FM 2.6 CR engine, which is compliant with BS6 Stage 2 emission norms and is known for its fuel efficiency and reliability. In terms of technology, the vehicle is equipped with iPulse connected tech for real-time tracking and diagnostics. There is also Force Care package, offering extended warranty, roadside assistance and accidental repair coverage

Force Traveller has been a key product for the company for over four decades and currently holds over 70% market share in its segment. It is widely used across applications and is considered one of the most preferred platforms for ambulance services and school transport.

Force Motors has not revealed prices for the new Traveller N range in the official release. This is typical for commercial vehicles, as pricing usually varies based on:

– Application (ambulance / school bus / cargo)

– Seating layout / body configuration

– Customisation level (fleet requirements)

Expect prices to be revealed closer to or after bookings begin (mid-May 2026). For reference, the outgoing Traveller range is priced roughly from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20+ lakh (ex-showroom) depending on variant, so the new Traveller N is likely to be positioned in a similar or slightly higher range due to added features.

Bookings for the new Traveller N range will commence from mid-May 2026 across Force Motors dealerships in India. With the Traveller N, Force Motors is not just introducing a facelift, but a comprehensive upgrade aimed at modernising its core product. By improving comfort, build quality and technology, while retaining its proven mechanicals, the company is strengthening its position in the shared mobility and commercial transport space.