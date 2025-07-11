New Force Urbania Spied Testing – Automatic Gearbox In The Works?

Earlier today, we posted a set of spy shots of a Force Gurkha under testing. While that particular test mule might not be an electric version, our source mentioned that the company is working on one, to rival Mahindra’s upcoming Thar Electric. The second scoop regarding the Gurkha was that Force Motors is working on a new engine tune, probably to carve out more performance.

However, Gurkha test mule was part of a convoy of Force Motors test mules, which also included an Urbania premium van. While the company has confirmed it, our source mentioned that Force Motors is working on an automatic gearbox for Urbania export model, which could potentially make its way to India as well. Let’s take a closer look.

New Force Urbania Spied Testing

Urbania is the only large premium van offered to private buyers in India from a mainstream manufacturer. Initially, Force Urbania aimed at catering the premium commercial mobility needs of self-employed, tourism business owners, fleet operators and intracity transit service providers.

However, the scope was extended to private buyers, making it the only vehicle of its type on sale in India. Not just India, Force Urbania is a global product too, launched in markets like Saudi Arabia, UAE and Nepal. Urbania is offered in both LHD (Left Hand Drive) and RHD (Right Hand Drive) configurations.

In the recent spy shots by Rohit S Shinde, the new Force Urbania spied, is an LHD model sold in countries that follow RHT (Right Hand Traffic) protocols. While this particular test mule might not be it, our source mentions that the company is working on an automatic gearbox variant of Urbania for global markets.

After launching with LHD models in global markets, Force Motors might consider launching this new automatic gearbox in India. It makes a lot of sense, especially considering Urbania is now also being sold for private buyers as well.

Will Gurkha Get Automatic Gearbox too?

The implications of an automatic gearbox from Force Motors does not stop with Urbania. The company employs just one engine across its portfolio, which is the Mercedes-derived FM CR 2.6L Turbo Diesel engine. If Force comes up with an automatic gearbox, we can expect it to be offered with Gurkha.

As of now, Gurkha is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while its arch rival, Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx, offers 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options across both Petrol and Diesel fuel options. With an automatic gearbox, the desirability factor of Gurkha increases ten folds for potential buyers.