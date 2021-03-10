New Ford EcoSport SE Launch Price Rs 10.5 L – Rs 50k Less Than S Variant

Ford EcoSport has a long list of rivals in the subcompact SUV segment which comprises Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and many more

After a couple of funky, classic Bollywood-style teasers, Ford has finally launched a new SE variant on its subcompact SUV EcoSport. The variant had been spotted in dealerships across the country on multiple occasions in recent times. Prices of the new trim start at Rs 10.49 lakh for petrol and 10.99 lakh for diesel. All prices are ex-sh.

Ford EcoSport Petrol Ex-Sh Price in Rs Lakh Ambiente 8.00 Trend 8.65 Titanium 9.79 SE 10.49 S 11.00 Titanium+ AT 11.20 Ford EcoSport Diesel Ex-Sh Price in Rs Lakh Ambiente 8.69 Trend 9.15 Titanium 10.00 SE 10.99 S 11.50

The new trim has been made available in both petrol and diesel powertrains and will sit in between Titanium Plus and the top-spec S, i.e., the Sports trim. Currently, the sub-4 metre crossover space is the most tightly contested space which has seen the advent of new models with more value for money propositions.

Differences Between S and SE

The new SE trim in EcoSport does not get any major upgrades but gets a unique styling that is similar to the international-spec model. The most prominent distinguishing factor between the regular EcoSport and the SE trim is the absence of a tailgate-mounted spare wheel at rear. The new variant has been added after the American carmaker gauged feedback from its consumers regarding the styling of the EcoSport sold overseas.

This overseas version of EcoSport was launched in 2015 and has been manufactured in India ever since. Instead of a spare wheel, space is occupied by a tailgate-mounted registration plate with a chrome plate positioned above it while the rear bumper now gets a faux silver skid plate. The tailgate itself remains side-hinged as usual. It is almost similarly specced as the top-end S trim although it misses out on a factory-fitted spare wheel altogether.

Provision for no spare wheel

As per an amendment from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in July last year, vehicles falling under the M1 category in India with no spare wheels can be sold in India, provided they follow certain conditions. The car should be offer features such as TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), tubeless tyres and puncture repair kits. For reference, vehicles that can fit up to nine occupants and weigh less than 3.5 tonnes fall under M1 category.

Features & Powertrain Options

On the equipment front, EcoSport SE is almost as well equipped as the top-spec S trim with features such as an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a push-button start/stop, cruise control, driver seat height adjustment, an electric sunroof and much more. However, it is likely to miss out on a blacked-out roof as well as all-black alloy wheels.

The features that are missing on board the SE as compared to the S variant are – ESC, hill start assist, auto dimming IRVM, auto wipers, auto HID headlamps, rear passenger armrest, leather seat covers, Side airbags, curtain airbags, traction control, and 60-40 split rear seat.

Coming to its powertrain, it is offered with two engine options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former kicks out 121 bhp and 149 Nm of peak torque while the latter churns out 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual is offered as standard with both the units while the petrol unit also offers a 6-speed automatic gearbox as an option.