New Ford EcoSport SE Teased With A Reference From Bollywood Movies

Ford India is all set to launch a new variant of the EcoSport

The SE variant of Ford’s EcoSport was spied a few days ago and now Ford has officially teased the SE trim of the EcoSport via some new posts on its Social Media handles. The posts draw inspiration from SRK-Salman Khan’s movie titled ‘Karan-Arjun’, which had a famous dialogue of ‘Mere Karan Arjun Aayengey’ (My Karan and Arjun will come).

Another teaser shared, takes a reference from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shahenshah and its famous quote – “rishte mein to hum tumhare…” Along with the teaser, Ford India states, “Two’s always better than one. Coming soon #FordEcoSportSE, same-same but a different avatar of Ford EcoSport S.” This indicates that the two variants of EcoSport will be same, minus the spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

Trim’s Positioning

The SE trim will most probably slot between the Sports and Titanium trims of the EcoSport. Sports happens to be the most loaded trim in terms of features and also is the range topping variant of the EcoSport.

The major highlight of the SE trim is in the design department as we can see departure from the Tail-gate mounted spare wheel. The SE trim looks similar to the EcoSport sold in multiple international markets. The number plate holder has been moved up to the center of the tailgate and it comes along with a horizontal chrome element.

To fill in the vacuum created by the movement of the number plate, Ford’s designers have installed a faux bash plate too. In all likelihood, the SE Trim won’t be getting blacked-out roof or blacked-out alloys. Instead, it will be getting body-colored roof and silver alloys.

On the creature comfort front, the SE trim will get projector headlamps, LED DRLs, halogen tail-lamps, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit (compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), electric sunroof, fully automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start-stop functionality and much more.

To compensate for the missing spare wheel, Ford will be providing a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a puncture repair kit too. It is to be noted that the SE trim won’t be getting any spare wheel, at all, neither on the tail gate nor in the boot.

Powertrain

Powertrain options for the SE trim will feature no change, when compared with the existing trims of the EcoSport. There will be two engines on offer, a 1.5 litre NA petrol motor which can churn out 123 PS and 149 Nm of peak torque; and a 1.5 litre turbocharged diesel mill which can dish out 100 PS and 215 Nm of max torque. A 5-speed MT will be offered as standard, while the petrol motor will also get a 6-speed AT option.

Launch of the SE trim of the EcoSport is likely to take place in the coming days. Like before, the EcoSport will continue to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.