New Ford Endeavour Features List Gets Reduced – From Dec 2020

Ford Endeavour competes against the likes of MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner in the premium full-size SUV segment in India

At a time manufacturers are looking to provide more for less amount of money if someone is planning to buy a Ford Endeavour he/she is in for a disappointment. The American carmaker has deleted some important and useful features. Reason for this development is yet unknown, however, we can guess it is due to a rise in production cost.

Features Removed

All variants of Endeavour lose out on active noise cancellation feature while the 4×2 drivetrain variant will no longer get the front door steel scuff plate. Instead of ten speakers, these variants will now have to make do with eight. In addition to this, Titanium+ and Sport variants now won’t come with an auxiliary heater which is provided for the rear seat passengers.

It has also been reported that the dual-tone alloy wheels will be replaced by older single-tone alloys. Cars with their VIN registration after MAJAXXMRWALT00001 are set to be affected by this development.

Currently, Ford offers Endeavour in four variants- Titanium 4X2 AT, Titanium Plus 4X2 AT, Titanium Plus 4X4 AT and Sport Edition. This is not the first time Ford has done cost-cutting on the India-spec Endeavour. Below is the leaked photo which reveals the details of the features removed from new Endeavour.

Powertrain & Transmission

Prices of the current models start at Rs Rs 29.99 lakh and go up to Rs 35.10 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). In its BS6 avatar, it is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder EcoBlue diesel engine which generates 168 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission duties are carried out by a 10-speed automatic gearbox. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range gearbox is offered as an option. The SUV returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.9 kmpl with 4X4 and 12.4kmpl with 4X4 drivetrain.

Features on offer

In its second generation, Endeavour offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, and passenger seats, automatic day/night inside rearview mirror, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, power-folding third row, one-touch power windows and more. In terms of safety, it gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, semi-auto parallel park assist, front and rear parking sensors and more.

Considering this segment of premium SUVs come loaded with latest gizmos many would find Ford’s decision to remove features perplexing. Furthermore, the recently launched MG Gloster comes at an attractive price point with loads of tech on offer and Toyota Fortuner is due a major facelift in the coming January which is set for a major overhaul in its equipment list.

The second generation of Endeavour is nearing the end of its cycle with a new model set to arrive in a couple of years. Ford might be playing it smart by providing more features in the upcoming model.

