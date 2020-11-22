New Ford Endeavour Sport Modified With Massive 24-inch Alloys

Endeavour Sport gets cosmetic enhancement over the regular model and no change in features or performance

Ford Endeavour is one of the most popular full-size premium SUVs in the Indian market. With an imposing presence on road, the Endeavour has had a long fruitful run in India. It still generates decent numbers despite competition in the segment using a few notches higher in recent times with the advent of MG Gloster.

Another major attribute which lends to its popularity is the fact that it supports a wide range of aftermarket modifications. A modified Endeavour is a common sight on Indian roads. Here we have an example of freshly bought Endy undergoing a cosmetic change which might also affect its functionality to some extent.

Modifications Rendered

Punjab is very well known as the hub for aftermarket customisation and the latest example from Ludhiana where an owner has replaced stock wheels of his Endeavour with massive 24-inch hubless gloss black alloys.

The variant shown in pictures is the recently launched Endeavour Sport which gets multiple all-black elements on the exteriors. These blacked alloy wheels, all-black honeycomb grille and multiple blacked-out elements on the ORVMs, roof rails, front and rear bumpers.

Exterior Design of Endeavour Sport

All the above mentioned features could be seen in these pics barring the wheels. The stock wheels are of 18-inches and look a little under tired for the big and brawny SUV. The Endy shown in these images looks nice and attractive due to a contrast between the white exterior paint and blacked-out elements of Sport Edition.

Although the wheels are massive, tyre profiles look a little thin. Which might affect its off-tarmac performance. There are no other modifications which can be seen, at least on the outside.

Features & Powertrain

The Sport Edition of Endeavour is based on its top of the line Titanium+ trim. The equipment on the Sport Edition is exactly identical to its regular model. It features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, hands-free tailgate opening, cruise control, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, push button start/stop and Ford Pass which allows a wide range of connected car services. In terms of safety, it gets multiple airbags, ESP, terrain management system front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitor and much more.

There is no change in performance either. It draws power from a 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo diesel engine which generates 168 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission is offered as standard. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range gearbox is offered as standard in Sport Edition. Endeavour is offered at a price bracket of Rs 29.99 – 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom).