New Ford Endeavour SUV Spy Shots Reveal Front Design

The new-gen Ford Endeavour (aka Everest) is slated to make its global debut sometime in the middle of 2022

The exit of Ford from India earlier this year meant that Indian consumers would miss out on a few promising new launches. The most prominent of those was the new generation Endeavour which had spied on multiple occasions previously.

However, with the American auto giant pulling the plug on the Indian market, it casts doubt over the SUV’s launch in the country. Although there have been some reports of the SUV reaching Indian shores as a fully imported model under the CBU route, it seems fairly unviable for the local market.

Meanwhile, test mules of the three-row SUV continue to be spotted testing on international soil. The latest spy shots of Endeavour show the premium SUV in camouflaged form testing in Thailand. Previously, test mules of the new-gen model of Endeavour have been spied in Europe and Australia as well.

New Ford Endeavour SUV Spy Shots

Also known as Everest in many international markets, the new-gen Endeavour will share its underpinnings with the new Ranger pickup truck. In fact, as per previous spy shots and speculative digital renderings, the new Endeavour would borrow design cues from the upcoming F-150 Raptor based on the new-gen Ranger. While the prototype in the latest spy images is under heavy camouflage, we are able to notice some prominent styling updates.

Upfront, the new Everest gets an updated front fascia which has been heavily redesigned. The large grille is flanked by C-shaped LED headlamps on both sides. To enhance its muscular appeal the revised front bumper features a large metallic bash plate. The redesigned bumper also houses a wider air dam as well as new fog lamp enclosures.

A flatter bonnet, a flat roofline and boxier silhouette further accentuate its brawny appeal. However, on the contrary, the side profile looks clean and understated in this prototype. Also, in terms of proportion, the upcoming Endeavour appears visibly bigger than its predecessor. The SUV also boasts a massive side-step since there is a considerable climb up in the cabin.

A clear sight of the SUV’s rear isn’t available in the recent spy shots but previous pics have suggested that it would receive a completely restyled rear end. This included new C-shaped LED taillamps and a redesigned tailgate. Although the external sheet metal looks new, most of the SUV’s core body structure has been carried to the new model.

Powertrain Options

Major changes are expected to take place in the powertrain department with new engine options expected to be added to the lineup. The Blue Oval brand would continue to offer the 2.0-litre twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel engine from the current model. Along with this, Ford is also expected to offer a more powerful 3.0-litre V6 oil burner in the lineup. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 10-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

