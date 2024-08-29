Ford Ranger Pickup Gets The Black Treatment – New Ranger Black Debuts

If launched in India, the primary rival for Ford Ranger Black would be Toyota Hilux

Ever since speculations around Ford’s strategic revival in India have been revolving in the media, there has been a major uproar in interest among enthusiasts. There is a good chance of Ford bringing Ranger pickup truck and Endeavour (Everest) SUV. If that is the case, we would like it more if Ford brings Ranger Black to India, which has just graced Argentina.

Ford Ranger Black Version

Black is one of those colours that evokes a sense of stealth and sophistication in vehicles. On large vehicles like SUVs and pickup trucks, the effect of a Black shade is compounded further. The same is seen with the just launched Ford Ranger Black in Argentina. Prices are speculated to start from around ARS 48 million (Rs 43 lakh).

Called Ford Ranger Black, it is an all-black version of Ford Ranger positioned on the XLS variant. Even though it is not based on the top-spec trim, Ranger Black gets a decent amount of equipment and creature comforts. In Argentina, Ford Ranger Black comes equipped with a sole 2.0L Diesel engine and Manual gearbox option.

Design-wise, Ford Ranger Black looks stealthy and sophisticated. There is a thorough ‘chrome delete’ with this version and Ford is offering a lot of black elements. Except for the logo and lighting elements, everything else is finished in black including the large grill.

ORVMs, 18-inch alloy wheels and everything else in the side profile is finished in Black too. If Ford had given a smoked effect to the headlights and tail lights, the all-black effect would have been a lot more profound. But that is not the case. The load bed is of decent size, expected with other mid-size pickup trucks.

On the inside, Ford Ranger Black has hit a home run when it comes to achieving an all-black look. We can see a black dashboard and other plastic trims. There is black upholstery with “Black” embossing on backrests. Henry Ford’s iconic line “So long as it is Black” is also embossed in the seat upholstery.

What does it get?

Where features are concerned, Ford Ranger Black gets a 10-inch portrait-style infotainment screen running Ford’s Sync 4 operating system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a reversing camera, a wireless charging pad, LED headlights, a fully digital instrument screen and a lot more.

In Argentina, Ford Ranger Black is only offered with one powertrain combination. A 2.0L turbo diesel engine with 170 horses on tap, mated to a manual 6-speed gearbox. There is a 4X4 transfer case along with a locking rear differential. The same specification is expected to other Latin American nations like Brazil soon.