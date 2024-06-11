New Ford SUV Coupe Spied On Test Ahead Of Global Debut

Upcoming Ford Capri EV will be underpinned by VW MEB platform, as seen with ID.4 and ID.5 – Ford and VW signed JV for EVs in 2020

As part of its plans to expand its EV portfolio in Europe, Ford is expected to unveil its second electric SUV on 10th July. This follows the Ford Explorer Electric SUV that was unveiled for European markets in 2023. Both SUVs will be manufactured as part of the global partnership between Ford and Volkswagen.

Ford Capri electric SUV – What to expect?

Ford’s new electric SUV for Europe could go on sale as the Ford Capri. However, there is no official confirmation. Ford had only referred to it as a ‘sport crossover’ at the time the SUV was originally teased in March 2022.

Ford Capri electric SUV will be utilizing VW MEB platform that can be seen with the company’s ID range cars. Capri will be manufactured at the same VW plant in Cologne where VW ID cars are produced. The same is applicable for the European Ford Explorer electric SUV. The target audience will be different, as Explorer has a typical boxy profile whereas Capri has a more dynamic fastback body.

Similar to the European Ford Explorer electric SUV, the upcoming Capri will be equipped with a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include a digital instrument cluster, large touchscreen, premium sound system and panoramic sunroof. Capri is expected to get a built-in EV trip planner and satellite navigation, power adjustable driver’s seat and ambient lighting. A comprehensive range of safety features including ADAS will be available.

Ford Capri electric SUV – Performance, range

Powertrain options for Ford Capri are expected to be the same as offered with European Ford Explorer electric SUV. There’s a single motor setup with 282 hp and a dual-motor powertrain generating 335 hp. The single motor variant is equipped with a 77-kWh battery pack, whereas the dual motor model utilizes a 79-kWh battery. Considering Mahindra has also signed JV with VW for platform and battery sharing, could the upcoming Mahindra SUV Coupe have similar batter specs?

The single motor, RWD variant can achieve 100 km/H in 6.4 seconds, whereas the dual-motor AWD model does it faster in just 5.3 seconds. Range is 570 km for the single motor and 529 km for the dual-motor variant. With a fast charger, it will be possible to load around 172 km in approximately 10 minutes.

Not the first Ford Capri

The Capri name has been used earlier also by Ford. Over a period of more than seven decades, Capri name has been used by Ford, Lincoln and Mercury models. In Europe, the best recollection is that of the Cortina-based coupe that graced the roads from 1969 to 1986.

It was essentially the European equivalent of the Ford Mustang in America. Positioned as a sporty, affordable alternative, it had gained popularity among car enthusiasts across Europe. In Europe, Ford had advertised the classic Capri as “the car you always promised yourself”. It was a two-door coupe, with a simple rear wheel drive. Multiple engine options in 1.3-litres to 3.1-liters range in four- and six-cylinder options were available. Power output was in the range of 50 hp to 150 hp.

