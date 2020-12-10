New Ford SUV For India CX757 Rendered – Based On 7 Seater XUV500 2021

The new Ford SUV for India is expected to be ready for the market by late 2021 or early 2022 and is reported to be designed by Pininfarina

The new Ford C-SUV (codenamed CX757) for India has been in the news for quite a while now. We all know that it will be the first product to come out of the American automaker’s tie-up with Mahindra and it will be derived from the next generation XUV500’s platform.

The vehicle was partially revealed in a latest spyshot, which was reportedly clicked while the vehicle was clicked inside a trailer while it was being transported in India. This leaked spy shot was all it took for our in-house design specialist Pratyush Rout to imagine the whole front fascia through this speculative rendering.

New Ford SUV

As reported earlier, though the new Ford SUV will share most of its components with the 2021 Mahindra XUV500, it will feature an entirely different tophat complying with the brand’s design identity. Keeping up with the latest design trends, Ford has blended its bold grille with sleek LED lights into one visually impact element.

The vertically staked three-piece LED lights on the lower bumper serve as the primary sources of illumination. A trapezoidal secondary air-dam, a silver chin and a contoured bonnet round off what is a handsome looking front end.

The dimensions of the new Ford SUV would be comparable to those of the new XUV500. So, expect the vehicle to be longer than 4.5m with muscular haunches and distinct character lines. The rear fascia too will subscribe to Ford’s design language and will hardly have anything in common with its donor model.

Interiors

Recent spyshots reveal that higher variants of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 are equipped with a large single-piece display which doubles up as instrument console and infotainment system. We expect the Ford derivative to inherit this feature albeit the dashboard design and color theme are expected to be sufficiently different. That said, the equipment level are expected to be comparable.

Production and launch timeline

The spyshot of the production-ready vehicle suggests that development of the new Ford SUV for India is well on track. With new XUV500 slated for a debut in mid 2021, we expect its derivative to hit the market sometime in early 2022. Both models will be manufactured by Mahindra who also has access to Ford’s Sanand (Gujarat) and Maraimalai Nagar (Tamil Nadu) facilities.

Mahindra has previously indicated that future Ford vehicles based on Mahindra platforms will have strong focus on export markets as well. Power will come from Mahindra’s BS6 compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol and 2.2 liter diesel units. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer.

These are the same engine options which are on offer with current Thar. But they will be lot more powerful in the XUV500 and new Ford SUV. Expect the diesel unit to deliver power in the range of 185 hp. In Ford India’s portfolio, the new Ford C-SUV will slot in the huge gap that exists between the EcoSport and Endeavour.