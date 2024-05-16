New Ford Territory SUV Leaks Ahead Of Launch – Gets Plug-in-Hybrid

Along with cosmetic touch-ups and new powertrain option, 2024 Ford Territory is also expected to get some new features

In China, Ford manufactures the 3-row Equator and the 2-row Equator Sport mid-size SUVs. These are part of the collaboration between Ford and China-based JMC (Jiangling Motors Corporation). The Equator Sport is exported to countries like Brazil, where it is known as the Territory. India launch is possible, as Ford had recently trademarked the ‘Territory’ name.

2024 Equator Sport / Territory gets plug-in hybrid option

One of the key updates is a new plug-in hybrid powertrain option for 2024 Ford Equator Sport / Territory. The powertrain comprises a 150 hp, 1.5-litre engine and an 82 hp electric motor. Combined power output is 218 hp. The plug-in hybrid variant utilizes a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePo) battery pack.

It is sourced from China-based CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited). However, more specific details about the battery pack have not been revealed. There is no information on the range when the SUV will be running in all-electric mode.

The other engine option of a 1.5-litre turbo petrol EcoBoost engine will be carried forward. It generates 170 hp and 260 Nm. It is not certain if the new plug-in hybrid option will be available in international markets such as Brazil. China makes a strong case for such upgrades, as there’s greater demand for EVs and PHEVs. In India, plug-in hybrid cars are yet to establish a strong presence. The preference here seems more for EVs and self-charging hybrid cars.

2024 Ford Equator Sport / Territory – Exterior changes

Updates have been introduced at the front and rear to achieve a fresh new look. The SUV gets a sharper grille design in dark finish. New hexagonal elements have also been added. Side profile remains largely the same as the existing model. Only exception is the new set of sporty alloy wheels. At the rear, the 2024 Ford Equator Sport gets a revised diffuser. Most other exterior design aspects are the same as the current model.

New Ford Equator Sport is 4,685 mm long, which is 55 mm more than the current model. Interior spaces have not been revealed, but some new features are likely. For example, 2024 Equator Sport could get 27-inches of display screen. Other Ford cars such as Evos, Mondeo and the Explorer SUV already have this extended screen that covers almost the entire width of the dashboard. The existing Ford Equator Sport is equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens.

Ford Equator Sport India launch prospects

While Ford has registered the Territory name in India, it is not certain if it will be launched here. Ford has registered other names and designs as well. But there’s no clarity about Ford’s India plans. Assuming Ford Territory is launched here, it will take on rivals such as Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Harrier. It could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 25 lakh.