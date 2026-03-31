New Freelander SUV Debuts As Electric Off-Roader – EV, PHEV, EREV Options

Freelander has made a comeback, but in a completely new form. Instead of returning as a Land Rover model, Freelander has now been revived as a standalone premium SUV brand under the Chery–JLR joint venture. The first model has been revealed in China as a rugged electrified off-roader, previewed by the Concept 97. This marks a significant shift in strategy, as the new Freelander lineup will focus entirely on new energy vehicles, combining JLR’s design influence with Chery’s EV technology.

Built On 800V Platform With Multiple Powertrains

The new Freelander SUV is based on an advanced 800V electrical architecture. It will support a wide range of powertrains, including fully electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and range extender (EREV) setups. This flexible platform allows Freelander to cater to multiple markets and customer needs, especially as global demand shifts towards electrified mobility solutions.

The first model has been previewed by the Concept 97, named after the original Freelander’s debut year of 1997. The production version is expected to stay close to this concept, with only minor changes such as conventional doors replacing the concept’s reverse-opening units.

In terms of design, the SUV features a boxy and rugged stance, drawing inspiration from the original Freelander as well as modern Land Rover models like Defender. Key highlights include distinctive diagonal pillar design, pixel-style LED lighting and prominent skid plates.

3-Row Layout With High-Tech Interior

Inside, the new Freelander SUV is expected to offer a 3-row, 6-seat configuration (2+2+2 layout), targeting family buyers in the premium segment. The cabin will feature a pillar-to-pillar display setup, a large central touchscreen and advanced connectivity features.

The SUV is also equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and Huawei’s Qiankun ADAS system with LiDAR support. Additional features include rear-seat entertainment screens, premium upholstery and a high-mounted centre console for improved space utilisation.

Production In China, Global Plans Confirmed

The new Freelander range will be manufactured at the CJLR plant in Changshu, China. This facility will also replace production of models like Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque for the Chinese market. Freelander has confirmed plans for global expansion, with Europe among the first markets outside China. Export models will be specifically developed for different regions, rather than being direct adaptations of China-spec vehicles.

Freelander has an aggressive product strategy in place, with plans to launch up to six models over the next five years. The brand aims to introduce a new model approximately every six months. The first production model is expected to be a mid-size SUV closely based on the Concept 97, offering a balance of off-road capability and urban usability.

New Direction For Freelander Name

With this revival, Freelander is no longer just a legacy name from Land Rover’s past. It now represents a new-age EV-focused brand, blending British design heritage with Chinese electric vehicle technology. As the brand prepares for its global rollout, Freelander aims to position itself as a strong contender in the premium electrified SUV space.