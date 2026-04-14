New Geely AI Based i-HEV Hybrid Achieves 45 Kmpl Mileage – New Guinness Record

Equipped with an advanced AI-based energy management system, Geely’s hybrid platform will be seen with popular models such as Geely Monjaro (Xingyue L) and Geely Preface (Xingrui)

In a development that could accelerate the adoption of hybrid cars, Geely has launched its new-gen i-HEV ‘Intelligent Energy’ hybrid system. With a rated thermal efficiency of 48.41%, it is one of the most efficient options currently available. This aligns with evolving industry trends in China, where demand for highly efficient hybrid systems is on the rise. Let’s check out the details.

Geely i-HEV hybrid – Specs

As compared to its existing hybrid systems, Geely’s new-gen i-HEV system enhances overall energy efficiency by over 10%. In addition to the hybrid powertrain, the system also relies on a pioneering AI-based energy management system. The AI has the ability to predict driving conditions and this data is used to choose from pure electric, series hybrid and parallel drive modes. This helps to keep the engine running in its peak efficiency configuration.

Geely’s new-gen i-HEV hybrid system has a claimed thermal efficiency of 48.4%. The electric drive generates 230 kW (313 PS), allowing an acceleration of 0–30 km/h in just 1.84 seconds. The hybrid system is engineered for enhanced low-speed manoeuvrability in city traffic and efficient energy recuperation. This highly efficient hybrid setup from Geely has achieved Guinness-certified mileage of 2.22 L/100 km (45.05 km/l).

Geely has also revealed the fuel efficiency of Geely Preface (Xingrui) and Geely Monjaro (Xingyue L) using the new-gen i-HEV hybrid setup. These models are planned for launch later this year. The Geely Preface i-HEV offers a mileage of 3.98 L/100 km (~25.1 km/l), as per WLTC standards. In comparison, the Geely Monjaro i-HEV SUV offers a mileage of 4.75 L/100 km (~21.05 km/l).

These fuel efficiency numbers are an improvement in comparison to the current models. The existing Geely Preface has a mileage of 4.22 L/100 km (~23.7 km/L), whereas the Geely Monjaro offers 5.5 – 6.8 L/100 km (~14.7 – 18 km/L). In terms of their design, the new i-HEV versions of Preface and Monjaro get new alloys and colour options. These have advanced tech features such as dual screens, Huawei HiCar, Flyme Auto infotainment, ventilated seats with massaging function and HUD display.

Growing preference for hybrids

Among consumers and manufacturers, there appears to be a growing preference for hybrid cars in China. A hybrid setup makes sense as it accommodates both the traditional ICE and the modern electric ecosystems. Geely has plans to introduce its new-gen i-HEV with other models also, such as Emgrand and Boyue. This signals a major hybridization strategy for Geely’s primary passenger car range.

Geely’s new-gen i-HEV system can work with multiple hybrid-ready engines. These include a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre turbo petrol. These are paired with an 11-in-1 highly integrated electric drive system. In addition to Geely, other carmakers such as Chery and Changan are also working on advanced hybrid powertrains. With Geely setting a new benchmark, the 2–3 L/100 km appears to be a key objective. A significant demand for hybrids can also be seen across global markets.

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