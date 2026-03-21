New-gen BMW X5 Leaks Before Debut – Gets The Neue Klasse Look

5th generation BMW X5 is expected to have a wider range of powertrain options including hydrogen, BEV and range extender

One of BMW’s bestselling luxury SUVs, the X5 is being readied for its next-gen transformation. Leaked images reveal an interesting blend of modern design with classic cues, which aligns with the design language of BMW’s Neue Klasse cars like the iX3 and i3 sedan. The new X5 is expected to debut towards the end of this year. Let’s check out the details.

2027 BMW X5 – Heritage inspired futuristic styling

These leaked images have been digitally altered for better clarity. BMW’s signature kidney grille has undergone numerous iterations over the years. With the new X5, one can notice a modern take on the classic kidney grille from BMW cars of the 1960s. A similar approach has been used with the iX3 as well.

It appears that the kidney grille has illuminated borders, along with pixel-style elements spread across its horizontal layout. The lighting elements are integrated into the grille, which appears to be a key feature of BMW’s Neue Klasse cars. The bumper section of the new X5 also appears familiar to that of the iX3. However, the detailing and inserts appear to be different.

5th-gen X5 has sporty alloy wheels, red brake callipers and blacked-out B and C pillars. For now, the new X5 does not appear to be using any production-spec door handles. It is likely that flush door handles like the iX3 will be used. At the rear, the new X5 has edgy tail lamps in a wavy, interconnected format. One can also notice that the split tailgate has been carried forward.

Interiors of the new X5 are yet to be spotted. However, one can expect the cockpit experience to be similar to that of the iX3 and i3. Key features could include a large centrally positioned touchscreen infotainment system and a full-width display across the lower windshield. All of these are part of BMW’s Panoramic iDrive system.

2027 BMW X5 – Powertrain options

BMW appears keen on introducing a wide range of powertrain options with the new X5. In addition to the gasoline, diesel and hybrid options, a hydrogen variant is also reportedly being developed in collaboration with Toyota. A fully electric version is under consideration as well and there could even be an extended range electric vehicle (EREV).

At the time of its launch, the new X5 could get the 40 xDrive system. It comprises a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, paired with a mild hybrid setup. This will be the most widely available globally. For select markets, the new X5 could get the diesel powered 40d xDrive system.

PHEV options include the X5 50e xDrive and the X5 M60e xDrive. The 50e xDrive could be an evolved version of the existing powertrain, offering a higher range of around 80 km. The M60e xDrive could also be updated, although exact details are not available.

Fully electric versions of the new X5 are expected to be launched from the end of 2026 to mid-2027. The iX5 60 xDrive could be introduced around December 2026. The iX5 50 xDrive and iX5 M70 xDrive variants are expected in 2027. All xDrive variants have two electric motors, one each at the front and rear.

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