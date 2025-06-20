New-gen Fiat Uno Rendered As An Urban SUV Ahead Of Launch

Similar to the Fiat Panda-Uno duo of the 1980s and 1990s, arrival of the Grande Panda unlocks the possibility of Uno’s comeback

Legacy carmakers enjoy a unique advantage – the ability to revive iconic models and reintroduce them in new-gen avatars. These relaunches often strike a chord with buyers, thanks to the strong fan following and emotional connect associated with legendary nameplates.

Among the legacy carmakers, Fiat has successfully executed multiple resurrection projects. In the future, possibility exists for the new-gen version of Fiat Uno. Render images by Motor1 reveal some exciting possibilities. Let’s have a look.

New-gen Fiat Uno rendered

As seen in the render images, new-gen Fiat Uno has transformed into a compact crossover. It gets a honeycomb grille and sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. There’s an XL-sized FIAT logo and polygonal fog lamp housings. Side profile has sporty alloy wheels, circular wheel arches, broad door trims, traditional door handles in body colour and ORVMs with integrated turn signals. Wheel caps have the FIAT logo in the classic red shade.

Platform, powertrain options

Assuming that the new-gen Fiat Uno becomes a reality, it is likely to be underpinned by the Stellantis Smart Car Platform (originally called the Common Modular Platform or CMP). It is a versatile multi-energy architecture that supports both internal combustion and electric powertrains. In India, one can see this platform being used with cars from the Stellantis family like Citroen C3, eC3 and Citroen Basalt.

In case the new-gen Fiat Uno debuts in the European market, it could be slotted between the Panda and Fiat 600. It could be offered with petrol mild hybrid and BEV powertrain options. For context, the Fiat Grande Panda, built on the Stellantis Smart Car platform, has a mild hybrid option comprising a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It is integrated with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack that supplies power to a 21-kW electric motor.

Fiat Grande Panda is also available in BEV format, featuring a 44-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. It has a front mounted electric motor that generates 113 hp. Range is 199 miles or 320 km, as per WLTP standards. Fast charging up to 100 kW is supported, allowing users to load 20% to 80% charge in approximately 26 minutes. New-gen Fiat Uno could get similar powertrain options.

New-gen Fiat Uno – Possibilities for India?

In its new-gen version, Fiat Uno can emerge as a strong contender in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. However, there is no official statement regarding plans to revive the Uno. Or Fiat brand in general. In India, the first-gen Fiat Uno was assembled as part of a joint venture between Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A. (Fiat) and Premier Automobiles Limited (PAL).

Fiat Uno in India was offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. While Uno generated significant interest among potential buyers, there were challenges on the supply side. Users also experienced inadequate after-sales services. Due to these reasons and focus on new models like the Fiat Palio, the Uno was discontinued in India around 2000. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the rumoured new-gen Fiat Uno.

